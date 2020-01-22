Snoop was first spotted at the Celtics game at TD Garden Monday night, posing for pictures courtside ahead of the start of the game at 7:30 p.m.

Rapper Snoop Dogg traveled through New England this week in a packed trip that included a Celtics game at TD Garden, three performances, and a stop at a local marijuana shop, naturally.

Then Snoop made his way to House of Blues for an 8 p.m. scheduled concert. He went on at about 10:15 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the venue.

He performed again later that night at The Grand nightclub in the Seaport, where he went on just after midnight. He also performed Tuesday night at Shrine Nightclub at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut.

Earlier on Tuesday, Snoop stopped at Caroline’s Cannabis in Uxbridge, a family-owned marijuana store that was Massachusetts’ 11th recreational marijuana shop when it opened in March 2019. It was also the first to open for recreational marijuana sales without previously operating as a medical marijuana dispensary.

Snoop was reportedly greeted at the store by a large group of fans who sang along to the rapper’s song, “Young, Wild & Free” as the Uxbridge store played it through the store speakers, MassLive reported.

He posted a video of himself walking through the crowd and into Caroline’s Cannabis on Instagram.

Snoop has, for years, been a prominent figure in the push for widespread marijuana legalization and mainstream use.

He has a line of his own marijuana-related products called Leafs by Snoop, and he has also signed on as a brand ambassador for an Israeli start-up company that creates small refrigerator-like machines for home growing marijuana.

He even has his own professional blunt roller — a person he pays $40,000 to $50,000 a year to roll blunts whenever he wants one.

