Congresswoman Lori Trahan will tour a marijuana cultivation facility in Fitchburg on Wednesday to highlight the economic benefits the growing cannabis industry holds for Massachusetts, and particularly for former shoe and textile manufacturing hubs.

After the tour of Revolutionary Clinics’ cultivation center, Trahan is expected to discuss how the cannabis industry has played into Fitchburg’s economic revitalization “as well as future opportunities in Central and Western Massachusetts cities and towns that once were hubs of shoe and textile manufacturing and have since struggled to repurpose those buildings with job producing employers.”

Revolutionary Clinics’ Fitchburg cultivation facility is in a space formerly used as a shoe factory that supplied Brooks Brothers, Cole Haan, and L.L.Bean. The company said its cultivation center has created more than 100 new jobs and generated more than $700,000 in tax revenue in the last three years.