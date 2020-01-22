The suit names five Aerosmith corporations as defendants and alleges that Kramer’s fellow rockers have forced him to audition to get his slot back in violation of their contractual agreements.

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer on Friday filed an explosive lawsuit in Plymouth Superior Court alleging his bandmates are freezing him out of their 50th anniversary activities, including a highly anticipated set at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. The show airs live at 8 p.m. on CBS.

The 16-page civil complaint says Kramer suffered “minor injuries” last spring that kept him offstage during the band’s “long and lucrative” Las Vegas residency. When Kramer, of Magnolia, Texas, decided he wanted to rejoin the band for the fall leg of the residency, the group subjected him to an indignity, according to the filing.

They initially wanted him to record solo sessions demonstrating he could play at an appropriate level, and after he banged those out, they said through their lawyer that he had to show he could play as well as his replacement and in a “technically correct” manner, the complaint says.

Then came the crescendo.

“On January 15, 2020, and for the first time in the band’s 50-year course of conduct, the Other Members voted to prohibit Mr. Kramer from joining the band for the once-in-a-lifetime events of MusiCares [pre-Grammy event] and the 2020 Grammy Awards," as well as another upcoming residency, the suit says. “This was ... the first time in a nearly 50-year course of dealing that a member of the band was subject to a vote as to his right to returning to play with Aerosmith."

The band fired back Tuesday in a statement to TMZ.

“We would be doing a disservice to Joey, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse," Aerosmith told the gossip site. "Compounding this, he chose to file a lawsuit on the Friday night of the holiday weekend preceding the Grammys with total disregard for what is our limited window to prepare to perform these important events.”

The statement continued, according to TMZ, “Given his decisions he is unfortunately unable to perform but of course we have invited him to be with us for both the Grammys and our MusiCares honor. We are bonded together by much more than our time on stage.”

They’re also bonded by contracts laying out grounds for termination, as well as the process by which a band member can get back in the saddle after a temporary absence, and what’s transpired is a breach of those agreements, according to Kramer’s suit.

“There are no provisions in the Contracts requiring a Member to take any action to ‘prove’ or otherwise demonstrate his ability to perform” after a period of temporarily disability ends, the complaint says. " ... For the past 50 years, and for the 30 years since the Contracts were signed, each time a member suffered a temporary injury or illness, or underwent treatment for addiction and substance abuse, the Defendants allowed the Member to return to playing and performing ... without having to audition or demonstrate any level of fitness for the job, and without a vote of any kind. The Member simply announced his desire and/or ability to return and was allowed to do so."

Kramer is seeking an injunction ordering the band to let him perform at the Grammy-related events and participate in rehearsals, as well as such "other relief as the Court deems proper,” the complaint says.

The Recording Academy, which presents the Grammy Awards, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday morning.

Aerosmith was formed in Boston in 1970, and Kramer has been with them from the start.









