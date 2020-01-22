Amtrak revealed a new fleet Wednesday that will bring replace its existing Acela Fleet starting in 2021, an official said.

The new trains will feature modern interiors, more seating, and comfortable headrests, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said. The trains will continue to bring passengers to cities along the Northeast Corridor including Boston, Providence, New Haven, and New York City.

The upgraded trains will have USB ports and outlets under every seat, “so you don’t have to ask your neighbor every time" you have to plug in, Abrams said. Currently, there are outlets only at the window seats.