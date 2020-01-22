The proposal, which needs legislative approval, begins to flesh out how Baker would pay for his plan to pump an additional $135 million into the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority during the fiscal year that begins in July. It’s also just one part of his sprawling plan to fund state government, which includes devoting an additional $303 million toward local school aid as part of the sweeping new education law he signed last year.

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday unveiled a $44.6 billion budget proposal that would hike the fee imposed on Uber and Lyft rides across the state by 80 cents, and then funnel the tens of millions it would raise into the MBTA and municipal coffers.

Advertisement

As part of his budget, Baker is again proposing a controversial plan to speed up how the state collects sales taxes, a concept that his administration said could produce $317 million in extra funding but one that lawmakers rejected last year.

State officials have said that the T was already slated to receive more than $1.1 billion in dedicated revenue from the state sales tax next year. But Baker is proposing to find $135 million more for the beleaguered transit agency, albeit through various ways.

About $40 million would be generated by his plan to accelerate sales tax collections, which would require businesses that collect at least $100,000 in sales taxes to more quickly remit to the state. He’s also projecting better-than-expected sales tax revenue in general, which his aides say would pour another $21.8 million into the T.

The rest, totaling $73 million, would come from the proposed fee hike on ride-hailing trips offered through companies such as Uber or Lyft. Baker’s plan would increase the per-ride fee from 20 cents to $1, and carve out 30 percent of the $120 million it would raise for cities and towns, while setting the rest aside for the T and other transportation spending.

Advertisement

Baker had teased the proposed $135 million infusion into the T during his State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday, saying it would go toward the agency’s “operating funds.” The framing was notable: A scathing report on the T’s safety culture said there is widespread concern among workers that the agency’s push to quickly complete some capital projects has come at the expense of its daily operations.

Budget writers have regularly carved out additional money for the T’s operating budget since Baker took office, including $127 million each of the last three fiscal years. By adding the $73 million from the ride-share fee hike next fiscal year, it would push the transfer to $200 million, according to his administration.

A second-term Republican, Baker had ran on a platform of generally opposing fee and tax hikes, though he’s signed a variety into law during his five years in office. He’s also pushed back against calls to raise taxes to find more revenue for the T, though his budget proposal indicates he’s open to other ways to scraping together extra funding.

It’s one of several transportation-related proposals Baker is including. He’s also pitching a new board to replace the MBTA’s expiring five-member Fiscal and Management Control Board with seven-member panel that would include his secretary of transportation, five other gubernatorial appointees, and a municipal appointee tapped by the communities that pay an appropriation to the T each year.

Advertisement

The budget proposal would increase the state Department of Transportation’s budget by nearly $78 million to $423.5 million in total, including a near $9 million jump in spending at the Registry of Motor Vehicles following its high-profile failure to track alerts on law-breaking Massachusetts drivers.

Baker’s budget plan also sets aside $355 million in new spending on K-12 education. Most of that, about $303.5 million, would go toward direct aid to begin fulfilling the promise of pumping $1.4 billion extra into local schools over seven years under the revamped school funding formula lawmakers passed last year.

After back-to-back years of budget surpluses topping $1 billion, analysts warned that state was entering a far more challenging fiscal year that could force Baker and lawmakers to make unpopular decisions. One watchdog projected the state was facing a $900 million budget gap, though Baker officials demurred Wednesday when asked if they identified something similar, calling the budget process fluid.

To bolster his spending proposal, Baker is also relying on the state collecting $35 million in revenue from still-undefined sports betting legislation that lawmakers have yet to commit to passing. It also leans on $16 million from a tax on opioid manufacturers that Baker has proposed, but lawmakers rejected, last year, according to Baker’s budget secretary, Michael Heffernan.





Reach Matt Stout at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on twitter @mattpstout