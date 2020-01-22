“We were very excited to see it come back,” Foley said. “But unfortunately it’s no longer spinning and has taken on an oblong shape.”

For the second time in a year, Maine residents noticed a rotating ice disk forming in the Presumpscot River on Friday, Westbrook Mayor Michael Foley said. Residents hoped that the disk would recreate the moon-like appearance of last year’s ice disk, but it stopped rotating after freezing to the river’s side.

Maine’s beloved ice disk in Westbrook returned over the weekend and garnered excitement, but its glory was short-lived after it froze to the edges of the river, city officials said

Although it’s unlikely that the disk will rotate to create a perfect circle like last year, Foley said the city is the ideal area for the phenomena to occur since a walking path runs adjacent to the river.

“What’s great about our river walk is that it’s basically designed to support something like this happening,” he said.

The ice disk in January 2019 gained national recognition from media outlets, drawing tourists from around the country to watch the moon-like spectacle rotate. According to Foley, the tourism was a “huge economic engine,” with sales at local restaurants and shops skyrocketing.

Facebook users expressed their support and excitement for the beloved ice disk when the City of Westbrook posted about the surprise return on Facebook.

“Go, Ice Disk, Go!” Missy Grillo commented.

“Ice Disk 2020, Make Westbrook famous again!” Adam Nishan Kalenderian said.

“The best is watching the birds riding it,” Adam McGoon wrote. Seagulls reportedly took a spin on the ice over the weekend.

Following suit from a postdoctoral researcher at Brown University last year, the university kept a webcam set up for people around the world to observe the disk’s progression throughout the winter.

In the last 12 months, Maine residents have been mesmerized by multiple spinning ice sheets.

People ventured out onto the 2019 Westbrook ice disk, prompting local police to issue a warning about the icy terrain.

In November, an ice disk in Haynesville, more than 200 miles north of Westbrook, drew the public’s attention. Another huge ice disk formed in mid-December in Milo, but it was destroyed by the banks of the river as it drifted downstream.

