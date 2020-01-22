Boston police arrested a 20-year-old man and recovered several loaded firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition, and a bullet resistant vest after executing a search warrant on Brinton Street in Roxbury Tuesday morning, officials said.

Police said members of the Youth Violence Strike Force executed the search warrant at about 8:01 a.m. and officers recovered a Ruger SR9 with an attached laser scope that was loaded with six rounds of live ammunition; a Glock 19 firearm loaded with ten rounds of live ammunition; two Mossberg .22 rifles; 22 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition; 39 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a bullet resistant vest, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.