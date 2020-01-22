A married couple who both lost a leg in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing will campaign for presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren in New Hampshire this weekend.

Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes are slated to host a canvass kickoff on Sunday in Manchester, N.H., according to Warren’s campaign.

, Kensky and Downes “credit their recoveries with the treatment they received at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center," the campaign said in a statement.