A married couple who both lost a leg in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing will campaign for presidential hopeful Senator Elizabeth Warren in New Hampshire this weekend.
Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes are slated to host a canvass kickoff on Sunday in Manchester, N.H., according to Warren’s campaign.
, Kensky and Downes “credit their recoveries with the treatment they received at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center," the campaign said in a statement.
Warren met the couple while they were still in recovery and introduced a bipartisan bill, The Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes Act, to give other survivors of terrorism with traumatic injuries access to treatment at military health care facilities if there is space.
The Warren campaign said “key provisions of the legislation were included and later signed into law.” Sunday will mark Kenksy and Downes’s first campaign trip for the Massachusetts Democrat.
The couple have written a best-selling children’s book since the bombing. Newlyweds at the time of the bombing, Kensky and Downes both lost their left legs in the blast.
The book, called “Rescue & Jessica: A Life-Changing Friendship,” is the story of Kensky’s relationship with her service rescue dog, a black lab named Rescue.
