As television networks aired gavel-to-gavel coverage of the historic, five-week trial, I was posted in the balcony press gallery, reporting for the Globe. Perched over the shoulder of the presiding judge, Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist, I kept watch as 100 senators, serving as jurors, sat at their finely polished mahogany desks.

The trial was a messy exercise in American democracy -- a prosecution born of a president’s scandalous attempt to extricate himself from the fallout over his affair with a White House intern.

The moment I remember best about the 1999 impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton was a voice suddenly booming from the spectator section of the balcony in the Senate chamber.

Then came the moment: as partisan advocates below argued at great length over whether Clinton should be the first president forced from office for high crimes and misdemeanors, an exasperated spectator seemed to speak for a weary nation when he blurted, “God almighty, take the vote and get it over with!”

Some 21 winters later, the protesters's message may come to resonate with much of the nation as the Senate prepares to pass judgment on another impeached president. This time, Donald Trump is the defendant, and the so-called smoking gun is not former White House intern Monica Lewinsky’s DNA-stained blue dress but evidence that Trump allegedly betrayed his oath and abused his power by coaxing a foreign government to investigate a political rival.

We were so much younger in 1999, the nation and I. In the years since, I’ve stood in the toxic smoke of the collapsed Twin Towers on 9/11, witnessed the rise and power of social media in the time of Twitter, and welcomed the birth of a biracial grandson during America’s first African-American presidency.

Many of my memories of covering Clinton’s impeachment saga in the House and Senate have faded. But others endure, and a few have sparked observations about similarities and differences between Clinton’s case and that of Trump.

One obvious parallel: Trump’s impeachment, like Clinton’s, has inspired lawmakers to plumb deep into their rhetorical reserves to try to defend tainted presidents. A generation ago, I watched former Senator Dale Bumpers, an Arkansas Democrat, try to mitigate the damage of Clinton’s “terrible moral lapse” by summoning images of the Bible’s first couple succumbing to the forbidden fruit. Why, Bump wondered aloud, hadn’t the president resisted the temptation of his 22-year-old intern?

“We are none of us perfect,” Bumpers solemnly counseled the nation. “Sure, you say, he should have thought of all that beforehand. And indeed he should. Just as Adam and Eve should have.’’

Now Trump’s supporters are thumbing the pages of their biblical playbooks. Representative Barry Loudermilk, a Georgia Republican, asserted in December at a House lectern that Democrats who controlled the rules in the impeachment debate had treated Trump less fairly than the Roman emperor who sent Christ to his crucifixion.

“Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus than the Democrats have afforded this president,” Loudermilk said.

Heaping dishes of hyperbole have been served in both cases, rich in righteousness and peppered with patriotism.

In Clinton’s case, the chief House prosecutor, Representative Henry Hyde, implored the Senate to banish the president from office for lying about his extramarital affair. Otherwise, the Illinois Republican warned, “We break faith with our ancestors from Bunker Hill, Lexington, Concord to Flanders Field, Normandy, Hiroshima, Panmunjom, Saigon, and Desert Storm.”

This time, Representative Ayanna Pressley, a Massachusetts Democrat who was an aide to then-Senator John Kerry during Clinton’s trial, pushed for Trump’s impeachment by delivering her own civics lesson, draped in red, white, and blue.

“What we are doing here today is not only patriotic, it is uniquely American,” Pressley said on the House floor. “America is a story of ordinary people confronting abuses of power with a steadfast pursuit of justice.”

Partisans in both eras -- as if raising the Bible in one hand and the Constitution in the other were not enough -- have cited literary masters of dystopia. Notable among them in 1999 was then-Representative William Delahunt, a Quincy Democrat, who fought for Clinton on the House Judiciary Committee with two other Democratic members from the Bay State: the rumpled, pugnacious, and brilliant legislative tactician Barney Frank, and the future president of the University of Massachusetts, Martin Meehan.

Delahunt, while decrying House Republicans for rushing to impeach the president over “sexual indiscretions,” invoked George Orwell, Franz Kafka, and Soviet show trials, as if Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn himself, long imprisoned in a gulag for expressing his political views, could feel Clinton’s pain.

“To me, the real America is a land where every person -- whether pauper or president -- is accorded due process of law,” the silver-haired Delahunt said.

Should it be any surprise, then, that in December the Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee cited two of the same literary lions in its impeachment report?

Addressing Trump’s claim that the inquiry was “illegitimate,” the committee, perhaps hyperbolically, stated: “It is not hyperbole to describe this reasoning as better suited to George Orwell or Franz Kafka than the Office of the President.’’

The rhetoric’s purpose in each case has been to sway public opinion. The results, however, have been distinctly different. While Clinton’s approval rating after the House impeached him reached 71 percent, according to a survey by the Pew Research Center, Trump’s post-impeachment rating sits at 42.2 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight’s analysis of recent surveys.

Another difference: before Clinton’s trial, there was broad public support for Congress to find common ground, to formally censure the president rather than remove him from office. Frank made the case that he and Newt Gingrich, the House speaker at the time, each had been reprimanded for ethical wrongdoing, as Clinton should be. Frank’s censure stemmed from his relationship in the 1980s with a male prostitute.

“I would tell you that having been reprimanded by this House of Representatives, where I’m so proud to serve, was no triviality,” Frank told his colleagues.

Clinton himself indicated he would accept a censure. Trump, however, has called the notion “unacceptable,’’ and there has been no significant support for a censure among his congressional allies.

The truth is, America’s partisan gulf has grown ever wider this millennium. Late in 1998, Delahunt complained, “This has been the most partisan impeachment inquiry since the infamous trial of President Andrew Johnson five generations ago. It is like a runaway train.’’

If only Delahunt had a crystal ball. He could have seen the Clinton proceedings were all but a garden party compared to today’s hyper-partisan showdown. In 1998, some 31 Democrats crossed the aisle in the Republican-controlled House to support sending articles of impeachment against Clinton to the Senate. In 2019, not a single Republican in the Democratic-controlled House backed Trump’s impeachment.

At Clinton’s trial, GOP senators also crossed the aisle. On Feb. 12, 1999, the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s birth, I watched 10 Republicans in the GOP-controlled Senate break rank and cast votes to help acquit Clinton of perjury by a vote of 55-45. Moments later, some five Republican senators defected to help clear him of obstructing justice by a 50-50 vote. Sixty-seven votes were required for conviction.

Back then, Senator Susan Collins of Maine was one of four New England Republicans -- the others were Olympia Snowe of Maine, John Chafee of Rhode Island, and James Jeffords of Vermont -- who joined Senator Arlen Specter, a Pennsylvania Republican, in opposing both articles of impeachment against Clinton.

Today, only Collins remains in the Senate, and the ranks of moderate Republicans have drastically dwindled. It hardly matters, though, in terms of the trial’s outcome. As in Clinton’s case, Trump almost certainly will be acquitted, as prosecutors by all indications lack the 67 votes needed to convict him on any of the three articles of impeachment.

Yet there could be consequences at the polls, as there were a generation ago. In 1998, as Republicans pressed for Clinton’s impeachment, they suffered setbacks in the congressional midterm elections, losing five seats in the House and gaining none in the Senate -- a rare poor showing for an opposition party midway through a president’s second term.

The impact of Trump’s trial on the 2020 elections remains to be seen. Unlike Clinton, who was deep into his final term when the Senate acquitted him, Trump will face voters in the Republican primaries and, if he receives his party’s nomination, the general election.

Come November, after many more months of partisan caterwauling, much of the American electorate may feel like the protester who shouted from the Senate balcony long ago -- a sentiment that Dale Bumpers himself echoed.

“The American people are now and for some time have been asking to be allowed a good night's sleep,” Bumpers said. “They're asking for an end to this nightmare.”

What I reported then could ring true today: As the impeachment debate roils in the Senate, a nation riven by scandal, government discord, and political polarization may yearn for a measure of tranquility -- and a good night’s sleep.

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.