The order, proposed by USC and Loughlin’s high-powered attorneys and approved in US District Court in Boston by Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley, says “no party may file any Protected USC Material in the public record” without permission from the court. “Nothing herein shall preclude a Party from filing a redacted version of such a pleading, brief, exhibit or other document in the public record that omits the Protected USC Material.”

Hollywood star Lori Loughlin’s defense team will get documents from the University of Southern California as they prepare for trial in her closely watched college admissions case, but the materials will likely remain hidden from public view, according to a judicial order entered Tuesday.

Loughlin, whose scene stealing portrayal of Aunt Becky on the beloved sitcom “Full House” endeared her to millions, and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are charged with several felonies for allegedly agreeing to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters falsely classified as crew recruits at USC, paving the way for their admission to the elite school.

The couple has pleaded not guilty, and USC confirmed in October that their daughters no longer attend the palm-tree lined campus, which boasts top-rated programs in the arts, science and medicine as well as a storied athletic program.

So why does USC and Team Loughlin want to keep documents related to the pending case under wraps?

“The Protected USC Material constitutes sensitive personal information or information that is trade secret and/or commercially sensitive and that would in the ordinary course be treated as confidential and not disclosed to any third party,” the order says.

Emails to USC, Loughlin’s five attorneys of record and US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office seeking comment on the order weren’t immediately returned Wednesday morning.

Loughlin and her husband are among the dozens of defendants implicated in the scheme, in which loaded parents allegedly cut fat checks to admitted ringleader William “Rick” Singer to get their children falsely classified as sports recruits at fancy schools, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT exams. Singer has pleaded guilty to his starring role in the ruse and awaits sentencing.

Loughlin, meanwhile, isn’t the only Tinseltown A-lister charged in the sensational case.

Actress Felicity Huffman, the “Desperate Housewives” star who floored critics with her gutsy performance in the film “Transamerica,” served less than two weeks behind bars for paying a $15,000 bribe to pad her daughter’s SAT score.

Huffman, whose husband is William H. Macy, the star of the hit Showtime series “Shameless” who won plaudits for his soul-bearing performance as a damaged ex-child star in “Magnolia,” also coughed up a $30,000 fine and was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.





