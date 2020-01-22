The man was taken to a Boston hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. The name of the man and the hospital are not being released because he is a victim of a violent crime, Randolph police Spokesman Benjamin Paulin said.

Officers responded to a call of multiple gunshots near West Street and Old West Street around 11:20 p.m., police said. Shortly after, they found an 18-year-old Hyde Park man with a gunshot wound to his leg in a West Street apartment, police said.

A man in a car was shot in the leg and the vehicle was riddled with bullets in Randolph late Tuesday night, in what appeared to be a targeted attack, authorities said.

“At this time, police do not believe that the incident was random and it remains under active investigation,” a police statement said.

Officers found a sedan with multiple bullet holes on the side of the road at the intersection of West and Old West streets, police said.

Blood was also discovered on the passenger side of the car, police said.

“The victim was believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the shooting,” Paulin said.

Police said they called in a firearm K9 from the Quincy Police Department, but were unable to find a gun at the scene.

Paulin said no arrests have been made at this time.

The Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services and Crime Prevention and Control also responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or suspicious activity in the area last night should call the Randolph Police Department at 781-963-1212.

