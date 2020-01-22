She’s been there since February, “except for a month during the summer in which she was transferred to a different location but was still in custody of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office,” said Jonathan Darling, a spokesman for the Bristol County sheriff’s office.

Carter, 23, is being held at the Women’s Center at the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth.

Michelle Carter is scheduled to be released from jail Thursday, according to the Bristol County sheriff’s office.

Prior to her release, Carter will return the uniform that she’s worn as an inmate and get her own clothes back.

“Yes, she will return her uniform,” Darling said in an e-mail. “She will receive the belongings she entered with, and the clothes she entered with. She will be given the money she came in with, if any.”

She won’t receive any money from the sheriff’s office, he said.

Darling said the timing of Carter’s release will depend on whenever her family, lawyer, or car service comes to pick her up. It will likely be in the morning, he said.

Carter was 17 when she urged 18-year-old Conrad Roy III, a Mattapoisett resident, to kill himself in July 2014 — even after he told her he was too scared to go through with it. After a bench trial that drew national headlines, Judge Lawrence Moniz in June 2017 found Carter, of Plainville, guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

It was Carter’s command during their last conversation, that Roy return to his truck — then filled with deadly fumes — and her subsequent failure to act that rose to the level of criminal behavior, Moniz ruled.

In February 2019, the state Supreme Judicial Court upheld Carter’s conviction and sentence, ruling that she acted with criminal intent when she “badgered” Roy into taking his own life.

The US Supreme Court has denied a request from Carter’s lawyers to have the court review her involuntary manslaughter conviction.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III praised the Supreme Court decision in a statement.

“I am very pleased that the US Supreme Court has denied Michelle Carter’s petition for further review of her conviction,” Quinn said. “This, once again, justifies the decision to charge the defendant with manslaughter based on existing Massachusetts law, which is well-established. The validity of charging her has been vindicated by numerous judges at every step of the criminal justice process---including twice by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, which voted unanimously to uphold the conviction.”

Quinn added that the decision "brings closure to the family of Conrad Roy for his tragic death. I hope that the finality of this decision brings some solace to them. I thank the prosecution team of Maryclare Flynn and Katie Rayburn for their tireless efforts on behalf of our office and the Roy family. I would like to also thank all the investigators, including Fairhaven Police, for their significant efforts in bringing about justice for Conrad Roy and his family. I am very pleased that the legal chapter of this tragic case is finally closed.”

