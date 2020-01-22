People were so eager to hit the slopes at Wachusett that the ski area shut off sales at 4,200 tickets to “provide the best possible experience” for snow-lovers that ventured out to Central Massachusetts.

“Sunday was probably the best day we’ve had in years,” said Tom Meyers, director of marketing at Wachusett Mountain in Princeton. “There were all the ingredients that people wait for to enjoy a fantastic ski day.”

It was the perfect storm for ski areas across New England — over five inches of snow, blue skies, a holiday weekend.

“In the first two weeks of January, mother nature threw us a curveball,” Meyers said.

Two weeks ago, temperatures across New England reached upwards of 60 degrees, causing concern for ski areas. This past weekend marked the first notable snow of the new year, a much needed boost to aid ski areas with snow-making.

Smaller ski areas saw similar results as Wachusett, attributing the historic day to ideal conditions.

“It was the best MLK weekend we’ve ever had,” said John Fichera, manager at Black Mountain Ski Area in New Hampshire. “It broke every record.”

Black Mountain reached capacity at 1,500 people on Sunday, a day comparable to those during Christmas week each year, Fichera said.

“It was hands down way better than any weekend this year so far,” he said. “We couldn't have asked for a better weekend.”

Even Killington Ski Area, the largest ski resort in Vermont with 212 trails, felt the effects of the the snow-filled holiday weekend. Over the holiday weekend, they saw a 9 percent increase in visitors compared to last year’s weekend.

“We opened up more trails for people to roam the mountains,” said Courtney DiFiore, communications manager at Killington. “It was great, natural snow really helped, and we kept making our own snow as always.”

