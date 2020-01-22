Happy Wednesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I forgot just how funny “Curb Your Enthusiasm” can be. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

In his State of the Commonwealth address on Tuesday, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker sounded a lot like Governor Gina Raimondo did last week during her big annual speech to the Rhode Island legislature.

Baker’s address was filled with talk of climate change, transportation improvements and a major investment in housing, just like Raimondo’s. You can read my colleague Matt Stout’s full coverage of the speech here.

But one section where Baker’s comments might resonate most with Rhode Island residents was his view on education. The governor devoted a significant chunk of the speech to discussing Lawrence, the school system that was taken over by the state in 2010.

Sound familiar? Rhode Island is only in the beginning phase of taking over Providence schools, but officials here can learn a lot from our neighbors to the north.

Baker said that while a massive investment in public schools in the 1990s is widely credited with helping Massachusetts become a national leader in education, it’s been the state’s consistent dedication to making improvements that helped it stay the course and even turn around some struggling districts.

Now, as Massachusetts prepares to deliver another $1.5 billion infusion of education to its schools, Baker said it’s important to understand that it wasn’t just money that has helped revive districts like Lawrence. He cited new leadership, more opportunities, better parental outreach and longer school days as some of the reasons that city has started to see success.

“Lawrence worked well because everything else changed,” Baker said.

