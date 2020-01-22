Green Line riders were escorted off a train near Park Street Station after it became disabled Wednesday morning, MBTA officials said.
An issue with the overhead wire of a westbound Green Line train was reported around 7:50 a.m., MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said. People on the disabled train were escorted to a platform about 50 feet away.
Trains were delayed about 15 minutes while the disabled train was moved out of the area and repaired, Pesaturo said. Service has resumed on both westbound tracks.
