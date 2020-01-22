“The S.A.F.E. program has brought fire education to hundreds of thousands of students in the Commonwealth,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement. “This program allows firefighters and teachers to work together to provide fire and life safety education to young people.”

The Student Awareness of Fire Education program teaches students how to recognize the dangers of fire and the fire hazards of tobacco products. In the last month, multiple fires across the state have been caused by preventable fire hazards, including overloaded power strips and improper disposal of smoking materials , fire officials said.

Nearly $2 million in state grants will be given to 248 municipal fire departments across Massachusetts to fund fire safety programs for children and seniors, Governor Baker announced Wednesday.

S.A.F.E. grants and Senior S.A.F.E. grants will be given to fire departments in 235 communities, while seven communities will receive Senior S.A.F.E. grants only and six communities will receive S.A.F.E. grants only.

Since the S.A.F.E. program began in 1996, the average number of children who die in fires has dropped by 76 percent, said Jennifer Mieth, the spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office, in a statement. The S.A.F.E. Senior program, now in its sixth year, aims to educate seniors about how to avoid fire and safety hazards.

“Home visits, smoke and CO alarm installations, and fire safety presentations at senior centers by firefighters with senior agencies help older adults develop strategies to stay safe at home for longer,” Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said in a statement.

“The fire departments being supported in these public education efforts are increasing the safety of the people in their communities,” State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said in a statement.

S.A.F.E. program grants are provided through the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security to local fire departments, totaling $1.2 million. The Senior S.A.F.E. program grants are funded from fees paid by tobacco companies to the Fire Standard Compliant Cigarette Program, totaling $600,000. The programs are administered by the state’s Department of Fire Services.

