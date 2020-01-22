An early morning train on the Stoughton line was cancelled Wednesday due to a "mechanical issue,'' according to Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail system.

Stoughton line train 900 was supposed to depart at 6:15 a.m. from Stoughton. The next inbound train from Stoughton is scheduled to be Train 902, which is set to depart at 6:45 a.m., officials tweeted.

Using the official Twitter account of @MBTA_CR, Keolis also tweeted that Providence train 804, which left Providence at 6 a.m., was going to stop at Canton Junction (at Platform B) and Hyde Park to accommodate passengers of cancelled Train 900.