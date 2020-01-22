A street near Braintree High School was closed to traffic early Wednesday morning due to a fatal crash, according to police.

At 7:12 a.m. the Braintree Police Department tweeted that Granite Street by Town Street was closed, and Braintree High School students were advised to access the school via Franklin Street or the entrances on Town Street.

Officials said the two-vehicle crash happened around 4 a.m., and the incident is under investigation.