Four swastikas were found drawn in stairwells in an Emerson College dormitory Tuesday night, according to an e-mail sent to students.
The Nazi symbol was discovered in Piano Row, a residence hall , Emerson College President Lee Pelton said in the e-mail.
“Needless to say, this symbol, which was appropriated by fascists to represent and mobilize violence against Jews and millions of other marginalized people, is a form of hate speech,” Pelton said. “Defacing our campus with such a symbol is indefensibly abhorrent, and I ask all of you to join me in condemning it.”
The president added that as anti-semitism and “ugly forms of bias” become more frequent, the Emerson community will stand against such acts.
“Our hope shall always be that, out of the rich diversity of human experience, we can continue to create a community of learning—one made both beautiful and effective by its pluralism, one that will turn the tide of human want into a sea of joy and light,” he said.
The incident is under investigation , the e-mail said.
Anyone with information regarding the acts is asked to call Emerson College Police Department at (617) 824-8555.
