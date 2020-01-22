She hopes to dub the rover Promise after what the machine represents to her.

Fourth-grader Amira Shanshiry is one of nine young finalists-- and the only from Massachusetts-- in NASA’s nationwide competition to name the Mars 2020 rover.

A nine-year-old student at Hanlon Elementary School in Westwood could name the next Mars rover.

“Has somebody ever made a promise to you and kept it? If so, you’ll know that promises form bonds, create excitement, and allow people to believe,” Amira wrote in an essay she sent to the contest. “This rover promises to bring knowledge about Mars to the next level, taking the world alongside it.”

More than 28,000 K-12 students from across the country submitted ideas for the name. Judges chose 155 semi-finalists, and whittled the group down to nine finalists through an online poll, according to a statement by Westwood Public Schools.

On top of naming the rover, the grand prize winner will have their essay published on NASA’s Mars website and win a trip to the rover’s launch at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in July.

“This competition has been a really amazing and exciting experience” Amira said. “I hope the rover will find traces of past life because that means we’re not really alone, and that there could be aliens out there.”

The rover weighs more than 2,300 pounds and is in its final stage of launch preparation. Once it touches down on Mars’s red and rocky surface in February 2021, the rover will collect samples of the planet’s terrain, observe its climate, and search for signs of past life, officials wrote in the statement.

Scientists, and Amira, hope the rover’s findings will help humans explore Mars on their own one day.

“The Mars rover promises to bring to light major discoveries about life on Mars. Moreover, the rover will help astronauts land on Mars,” Amira wrote in her essay.

“As the rover keeps its promise, Americans will unite and bond over the success of its space adventures. Kids around the world will be curious, and maybe someday become astronauts themselves,” she wrote.

Amira will speak with NASA scientists and astronauts on a panel of experts during the final stage of the competition. Clara Ma, who chose the name Curiosity for the Mars Science Laboratory rover while she was a sixth-grader in 2009, will also be on the panel.

Other finalists in the competition submitted the names Fortitude, Perseverance, Vision, Tenacity, Clarity, Courage, Endurance, and Ingenuity.

The grand prize winner will be announced in March.

“Amira is a bright and dedicated student,” Sarah Cronin, principal of the Hanlon School, said in the statement. “We are proud and excited to see what her future holds. It makes perfect sense that she suggested the name ‘Promise’ since Amira and her fellow classmates are full of such promise.”

Amira loves to read, write, ride horses, build with Legos, and do engineering projects. She won a bridge building competition in her Girl Scout troop when her paper bridge held more pennies than any of the other bridges, and once measured the energy of an apple with a string, nail, and micrometer.

She can even see herself working at NASA one day.

“When I grow up, I might want to study space or help build a new rover,” Amira said.

To vote for Amira or the other eight finalists, go to the contest section on the Mars 2020 Mission website.

