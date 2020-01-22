“This pleases me perhaps as much as the medal because my family and I have spent the past 70 years in the city,” Cousy said.

But it’s Worcester, the place he calls home, that is giving Cousy one of his greatest honors of all — a bronze statue that will stand outside the DCU Center.

At 91 years old, Celtics legend Bob Cousy has been acknowledged in almost every way conceivable: Presidential Medal of Freedom, 1970 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, a New York Times Best-Selling biography.

The Worcester City Council approved the nearly $150,000 donation from SMG Management, which runs the DCU, on Tuesday, Mayor Joe Petty said. The donation covers the entire cost of the statue.

Advertisement

“He was a giant in the the basketball world, and he was a neighborhood guy, playing basketball in the parks,” Petty said. “He’s what Worcester is all about: hard working, gritty, lots of class.”

Cousy graduated from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester in 1950, the same year he joined the Celtics. Known as one of the greatest passers of all time, Cousy played point guard alongside Bill Russell, Tommy Heinsohn, K.C. Jones, Bill Sharman and Satch Sanders. In his 13 consecutive seasons with the Celtics, he won six NBA championships.

This isn’t the first time Cousy has been cast in bronze. His alma mater dedicated a statue in his honor a dozen years ago, which stands outside the Hart Recreation Center on campus.

Speaking from his vacation home in West Palm Beach, Florida, Cousy reminisced on his achievements, humbled that people still take an interest in him long after leading the Celtics at point in the 1950s and ‘60s.

“It’s been a good year. At 91,usually you sit in a corner and are forgotten about,” Cousy said with a laugh.

Advertisement

When city officials informed Cousy of the honor, he quipped back with a light-hearted, somewhat dark, remark.

“I asked them when it would be completed… and I said, ‘Well, I hope I’m able to accept it in time, because I refuse to accept it posthumously,’”Cousy said. He added that he told President Donald Trump the same thing in regards to accepting the medal.

Today, Cousy splits his time between Worcester and his Florida home, where he has escaped winter in New England for the past 32 years. His daughter, who lives nearby, checks in on him every two weeks, he said.

“At 91, you get excited when someone says ‘Hello,’ so any acknowledgment is more than special, more than meaningful,” Cousy said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.