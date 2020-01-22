-- On Tuesday, the Senate debated rules for the trial for nearly 13 hours . What sounded like it might be dry sometimes turned dramatic as Democrats introduced amendments seeking witnesses and documents. Republicans, who are in the majority, balked and shot them down in a string of 53-47 party-line votes. Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine was the only one to stray from the party line -- and she only did it on one of a dozen amendment votes. Another debate on witnesses and documents is expected later in the trial.

Here are some highlights, drawn from Globe wire services and major media reports, so you can catch up -- before Wednesday’s next round of momentous news, when opening arguments begin.

Let’s face it. The first major day of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress was a marathon affair -- too long for anybody to watch in its entirety.

-- Democrats, however, made use of their air time to preview their case against Trump. Armed with slick digital slides and video clips, they spent hours detailing the factual record compiled by the House probe and cataloging the witnesses and thousands of pages of highly relevant documents Trump had succeeded in withholding. “They’ve already presented their entire case about three times already, and apparently we’re going to hear it two or three more times tonight,” Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri complained at one point.

-- Democrats also got a minor victory before the debate began when, under pressure from Republican moderates, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell backed off from draconian restrictions he was proposing in the rules, including not automatically admitting all the evidence gathered by the House.

-- Early Wednesday morning, things got heated. After an exchange between House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold L. Nadler, one of the House impeachment managers who are prosecuting the case, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone, US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who is presiding over the proceedings, stepped in. He reminded them they were addressing what has been called the “world’s greatest deliberative body” and said, "One reason it has earned that title is because its members avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse.”

-- Both Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, one of Trump’s outside attorneys, made inaccurate statements during the historic proceedings. Sekulow claimed that the White House was not allowed to have a lawyer present during the impeachment hearings spearheaded by the House Judiciary Committee; the White House was allowed to participate but declined to do so. Cipollone also falsely argued that House Republicans had no access to the secure facilities where closed-door depositions of key House witnesses were taken late last year.

-- In an odd moment, Sekulow appeared to mishear a reference by impeachment manager Val Demings to “FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] lawsuits." Demings was lamenting that FOIA -- typically pronounced foy’-ah -- lawsuits by private groups had gotten more documents turned over to Congress by the White House than Congressional subpoenas. “FOIA lawsuits filed by third parties cannot serve as a credible alternative to congressional oversight," she said. Sekulow responded a few minutes later with a puzzling defense of “lawyer lawsuits.”

-- Senators, who are required to pay attention to the proceedings and be uncharacteristically silent, appeared to be having a widespread struggle with attention as the hours wore on, including a few who looked like they may have fallen asleep, The Associated Press reported. The AP noted that the arguments being made are familiar and only a handful claim to have not made up their minds. For those looking for a pick-me-up, there’s only milk, water, and candy (no coffee), which can be found at “the candy desk,” which has been assigned to Republican Senator Patrick J. Toomey of Pennsylvania. “The candy desk is bipartisan,” a Toomey aide said.

