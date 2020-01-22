President Donald Trump says 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg should not focus on the United States, but other continents that are spewing fumes into the atmosphere.
Trump and Thunberg have clashed in the past and did so again this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Trump said Wednesday that he would have loved to have seen the Swedish activist’s speech at the gathering, but also said - without mentioning her name - that some people are ‘‘unrealistic’’ about climate change and seek changes that would interrupt people trying to live their lives.
He noted that other countries have dumped tons of garbage into the Pacific Ocean and is now floating toward the United States. Trump says Thunberg should focus on that.
On Tuesday he described climate activists as “perennial prophets of doom.”
Thunberg, who shot to fame a year ago by staging a regular strike at her school and sparked a global environmental movement, wasted no time in coming back at Trump, saying that she and her supporters will not give up.
He announced that the U.S. will join in an initiative to plant 1 trillion trees worldwide. Thunberg says that’s nice, but it’s “nowhere near enough.”