President Donald Trump says 17-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg should not focus on the United States, but other continents that are spewing fumes into the atmosphere.

Trump and Thunberg have clashed in the past and did so again this week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump said Wednesday that he would have loved to have seen the Swedish activist’s speech at the gathering, but also said - without mentioning her name - that some people are ‘‘unrealistic’’ about climate change and seek changes that would interrupt people trying to live their lives.