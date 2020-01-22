This sales tax is a diversion and relieves our cities and towns from the collective responsibility of using existing tools. If the Legislature passes this petition, expect a flood of others to come from across the state. We have existing tools that are dramatically underused. These include the Community Preservation Act. Only half of our 351 cities and towns have adopted it. Of those that have, most of the money is spent on open space acquisition and historic preservation. Comparatively little has been directed toward housing affordability.

The editorial “Housing crisis needs all hands on deck” (Jan. 13) and the Readers’ Forum positions on the transfer tax ( “Giving communities housing boost they need,” Jan. 18), another sales tax on housing, are sadly wrong. We have learned time and again that spending money does not itself produce results.

We have had Chapter 40B on the books since 1969. It has created thousands of units of housing but not without major fights from most communities.

Finally, there are local land use controls — where the rubber hits the road.

We are a home rule state. I have worked on housing reform as a volunteer member of work groups under the Paul Cellucci, Jane Swift, and Deval Patrick administrations. The current watered-down bills before the Legislature are the result of more than 50 years of resistance from local communities. It has never been about logical, rational, and responsible planning; it’s been about local power. Pass these bills as a first meaningful step toward housing affordability in the Commonwealth, but the transfer tax is not an answer.

David Wluka

Sharon

The writer is a realtor and is a former president of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board and the Massachusetts Association of Realtors.



