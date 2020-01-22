Now, the department’s first-ever preventive training workshop for workplace discrimination and sexual harassment is scheduled to take place in the same Jamaica Plain firehouse where that firefighter — David Sanchez — worked. In a telephone interview, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said he wants to send a message that he’s serious about changing the overall mindset of Boston’s very male-dominated fire department. And that the victim has the right to go back to this firehouse, and expect a safe workplace.

Last week, a Boston firefighter was found guilty in West Roxbury District Court of assaulting a female colleague — stark evidence of the generally hostile work environment endured for years by the small number of women who make up the city’s fire force.

Such training, while welcome, can’t magically deliver what still needs to happen inside the Boston Fire Department — top to bottom culture change.

The victim in the Sanchez case is also suing the department over its handling of the incident, which took place on Jan. 14, 2018. That’s when Sanchez confronted her and attempted to kiss her in the firehouse at 746 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain. When she tried to get away, she told police he assaulted her. At the time, city officials said they took her allegations seriously and placed Sanchez on administrative leave.

After the verdict, Sanchez quit; he was not fired. According to city officials, that’s because termination under the department’s collective bargaining agreement would have required a hearing and taken several days. He resigned before that could happen. City officials say that means he can’t collect unemployment, or seek to be reinstated should his conviction be reversed on appeal. But that doesn’t send the same message as “You’re fired!" That should be renegotiated in the next collective bargaining agreement.

In a statement after the guilty finding, Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn said, “These actions go directly against the values we hold at the Boston Fire Department.” Somehow Finn forgot to mention the victim or the other women on the force. Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins did not: “Women have the right to work in any field they choose without being sexually harassed or assaulted," she said. "That the defendant is a firefighter, a noble profession committed to helping others, and would inflict this harm makes his actions all the more disturbing.”

In the ordinary course of duty, of course, firefighters put their lives on the line. But a city-commissioned review released last January also found pervasive “locker-room talk” and an anti-woman attitude present in their daily work lives. At the time, there were only 16 women in the 1,500-member department. According to a Walsh spokeswoman, there are now 17. There are hopes for more, but given the current ratio, something else must happen to change internal department dynamics. It’s called leadership.

As a way to diversify department ranks, Walsh has filed a home-rule petition to create a fire cadet program, which passed the City Council and had a hearing at the State House in October. Now, it needs lobbying by the city and passage by the Legislature. The Fire Department also promoted its first black chief of operations, which is the number two commander in the organization, as well as the first female district chief. There’s also a new women’s liaison focused on increasing recruitment and outreach efforts to female candidates.

Walsh said he knows ― as the Sanchez case demonstrates — “There’s work to be done.” The mayor said that while “some things are moving in a positive direction,” the department needs more than a year to change its culture “and mindset.” He said he’s hopeful that will happen. But it takes more than hope. He will have to decide if current fire department leadership can deliver what’s needed.

Sanchez is due to be sentenced this Friday in West Roxbury District Court, and the victim is expected to deliver an impact statement. It took much courage to do what she did. And now, according to her lawyer, she simply wants to go back to work — which takes even more courage.

Walsh said he supports that goal. Now, he has to make sure Boston firefighters do, too.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.