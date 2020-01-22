For that, one need not be a profile in courage, need not hear any witnesses, need not weigh any evidence, need not keep any oaths, only so much as they apply to their small lives and the office they hold. We cannot ask these men and women so full of ego to defend democracy. It is too big and consequential, and they are too small.

I’m sure any US senator can appreciate the Rawlsian lesson on how to apply blind justice ( “Consider your country, not your party, in impeachment,” Scot Lehigh, Opinion, Jan. 17). The problem is that the Republican senators are not following it. They are not asking whether the president of our country violated his office by abusing his power and obstructing Congress in such a way as to violate the Constitution and require his impeachment. They are asking, first and foremost: How do I stay in office? This is their main concern, and for most of them, the only one.

Perhaps in another time, in another election, we can pose questions to candidates not just on pragmatic issues but also on how they feel about democracy, our forefathers, and the Constitution, and see how they express passion and belief in this great democracy. Perhaps next time, we can choose men and women who believe in something more important than themselves and their own pitiful reelection.

But for this time, when history and duty are calling, no one is there.

Sharyn Davis

Natick





To be impartial, the best we can do is acknowledge our biases and limitations

In his Jan. 17 column, Scot Lehigh urges senators and interested citizens to try a “thought experiment aimed at stripping away the political prejudice partisanship imparts.” This “veil of ignorance,” promoted by philosopher John Rawls, would require one to “approach a matter” as if ignorant of “your race or sex or socio-economic position.” Only this would allow participants to render a fair verdict. Results from studies in behavioral psychology, performed long after Rawls’s writings, would conclude that such a goal is impossible.

Researchers such as Jonathan Haidt (“The Righteous Mind”) and Daniel Kahneman (“Thinking, Fast and Slow”) have shown that certain beliefs and biases are embedded long before we have the cognitive capacity to define them, and they remain an integral part of our thinking. Infants, as early as 18 months, show consistent brain activity to visual stimuli in a nonrandom fashion, suggesting a genetic predisposition. Adult brains chemically respond favorably to information that provides understanding and certainty, control and security, and affirms our sense of self-esteem. Whether they are termed values (Haidt) or emotions (Kahneman), contradictions to these so-called hard-wired feelings only create anxiety through cognitive dissonance and are impossible to avoid.

In the quest for impartiality, the best one can do is acknowledge one’s biases and beliefs, recognize their implications, and attempt to consider one’s conclusions while understanding our inherent limitations. After all, even Rawls was not free of bias in his argument. One of his major works, “A Theory of Justice” (1971), was written as a justification for the welfare state.

Dean R. Wasserman

Plymouth





On political playing field, it’s win at all costs

Politics has become a team sport. Winning at all costs has become the goal of both Democrats and Republicans, with the common good, ethics, and decency the casualties. I did not understand the root of this behavior until I read Tara Sullivan’s piece in Sunday’s Sports section (“Why do some feel the need to cheat?”), explaining the underlying motivations for cheating in sports. The quote by sports psychologist Dr. Eric Bean best explains the moral bankruptcy of Republicans — elected officials and their fan base — for supporting President Trump. They are behaving with “bracketed morality, which is the suspension of ethics or morality during competition.” As winning the next election becomes the only value that matters, our leaders are sacrificing the ethics and morality upon which this country was founded.

Steven Lampert

Boston