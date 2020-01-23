MARC ANTHONY The Latin pop superstar is touring in support of his 2019 collection “Opus,” which pairs his athletic voice with precision-grade salsa. Jan. 26, 8 p.m. $61 and up. Agganis Arena. 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com

MIDLAND “Let It Roll,” the latest album from this twangy Texas trio, has a good-time country-rock vibe that’s enhanced by whiskey-smooth vocal harmonies and cheery lyrics that embrace being “Mr. Right Now” (on the pleasantly louche “Mr. Lonely”) and living the life of a “21st century honky tonk American band” (on the song of the same name). Jan. 31, 7 p.m. $29. Royale. 617-338-7699, www.royaleboston.com

Advertisement

RODDY RICCH This Compton MC is one of 2020′s early breakouts thanks to his Hot 100 topper “The Box,” a claustrophobic look at the criminal life that matches its lyrical drama with sampled string flourishes and adds a sense of unease through a high-pitched “eeh errr” that circles around the track. Feb. 1, 8 p.m. $30. Big Night Live. 617-896-5222, www.bignightlive.com

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

THE REVENANTS The three members of this group all have a bluegrass pedigree; Taylor Amerding was a longtime member of Northern Lights, and he, Andy Greene, and Kirk Lord all did time in the Bluegrass Gospel Project. But with the Revenants, they’ve widened their musical scope beyond that genre. Hank Wonder also performs. Jan. 26, 7 p.m. $18. Club Passim, Cambridge. 617-492-7679, www.passim.org

DUSTBOWL REVIVAL For their new album, “Is It You, Is It Me,” this California roots group changed things up some, both in bending their songs in new sonic and lyrical directions and in the way they made the record, forgoing their usual road-testing of new material for a two-week studio recording burst. They kick off their tour in support of the new release Wednesday. Jan. 29, 8 p.m. $20. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 888-929-7849, www.axs.com

Advertisement

FRUITION This Portland, Ore., roots outfit has been busy of late, releasing a complementary pair of albums, “Wild as the Night” in November, followed by “Broken at the Break of Day,” which came out last week. Does the title of the second point to what may follow from the titular behavior of the first? Jan. 31, 8 p.m. $15. ONCE Ballroom, Somerville. 617-285-0167, www.oncesomerville.com

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

CHARLIE KOHLHASE’S EXPLORERS CLUB This adventurous septet, helmed by the multi-saxophonist and composer, plays his originals as well as choice numbers by such jazz notables as Elmo Hope, Ornette Coleman, and onetime Kohlhase collaborators Roswell Rudd and John Tchicai. Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m. $10. Lily Pad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge, www.lilypadinman.com

THEY ALL STOOD UP: THE LIFE & LEGACY OF JAMES COTTON A preview of the documentary-in-progress spotlighting blues great James Cotton. Film excerpts will be followed by a discussion with the filmmaker, and blues musicians James Montgomery, Paul Rishell, and Annie Raines will perform. Jan. 30, 8 p.m. $25-$30. The Center for Arts in Natick, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

LURRIE BELL & HIS CHICAGO BLUES BAND The veteran guitarist and singer was born into the Chicago blues scene: His father was renowned harmonica player Carey Bell. He first came to national attention in the late 1970s, but personal problems held him back. He re-emerged in 1995 and has been going strong and earning blues music nominations and awards ever since. Feb. 1, 8 p.m. $25-$30. 9 Wallis, 9 Wallis St., Beverly. 978-525-9093, www.gimmelive.com

Advertisement

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA You’ve got two chances to see soloist Yefim Bronfman in action with Andris Nelsons and the BSO this week. First, he takes on Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 in between Shostakovich’s Chamber Symphony and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 (Jan. 28). Then a bread-and-butter program features Bronfman in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 alongside orchestral standards by Bartók and Ravel (Jan. 30-31). You can also catch Nelsons talking Shostakovich with BSO artistic administrator Tony Fogg and Northeastern University professor Harlow Robinson at the university’s Fenway Center, just down St. Stephen Street from Symphony Hall. (Jan. 29, 6 p.m.) Symphony Hall. 888-266-1200, www.bso.org

ODYSSEY OPERA/BOSTON MODERN ORCHESTRA PROJECT Gil Rose’s two companies unite for the semi-staged world premiere of the late Arnold Rosner’s1984 opera “The Chronicle of Nine,” which tells the tale of England’s ill-fated “nine-day queen,” Lady Jane Grey. Feb. 1. 7:30 p.m. Jordan Hall. 617-826.1626, www.odysseyopera.org

A FAR CRY The conductorless string orchestra sets up a Weimar-era Berlin salon with a program of Hindemith, Juon, and Weill: composers whose work would eventually be proscribed as degenerate material by the Nazis. Feb. 1, 4 p.m. St. John’s Episcopal Church, Jamaica Plain. 617-553-4887, www.afarcry.org

ZOË MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

PASS OVER A mash-up of Samuel Beckett’s “Waiting for Godot’’ and the escape-from oppression story of Exodus, Antoinette Nwandu’s intense and engrossing drama tackles the issues of police brutality and gun violence while giving voice to urgent concerns about systemic racism that are playing out daily in the world beyond the theater walls. For all of the wider resonance of "Pass Over,'' however, much of its impact derives from the vivid specificity of its lead characters: two young black men named Moses (Kadahj Bennett) and Kitch (Hubens “Bobby’’ Cius). Their dream of making it to the "promised land'' of a better future is complicated when a stranger (played by Lewis D. Wheeler) enters their world. Directed by Monica White Ndounou. Through Feb. 2. SpeakEasy Stage Company and Front Porch Arts Collective. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.speakeasystage.com

Advertisement

THE CAKE Karen MacDonald demonstrates again that she has few peers in Boston theater when it comes to handling tonal shifts from comedy to drama. In Bekah Brunstetter’s funny and poignant if sometimes facile play, MacDonald plays Della, a conservative Christian baker whose religious beliefs collide with her personal ties when Jen (Chelsea Diehl), the daughter of her deceased best friend, asks her to bake a cake for Jen’s same-sex wedding. Directed by Courtney O’Connor. Through Feb. 9. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

GLORIA: A LIFE Patricia Kalember portrays Gloria Steinem in Emily Mann’s drama about Steinem’s life, leadership, collaborations with other women, and overall impact as a shaping force of the feminist movement. Directed by Diane Paulus, with a cast that also includes Brenda Withers, Gabrielle Beckford, Joanna Glushak, Patrena Murray, Erika Stone, and Eunice Wong. Jan. 24-March 1. American Repertory Theater. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.americanrepertorytheater.org

Advertisement

KING JOHN In one of Shakespeare’s lesser-known and seldom-produced plays, internal political machinations and external military threats unsettle the royal court in the 13th century as a newly crowned King John confronts a challenge from his nephew, who has the support of the king of France. Featuring Michael Underhill as King John, Poornima Kirby as Constance, and Annalise Cain as The Bastard. Directed by Kimberly Gaughan. Jan. 30-Feb. 16. Praxis Stage. Deane Hall, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.bostontheatrescene.com/season/King-John

DON AUCOIN

Dance

PHILADANCO! Celebrating its landmark 50th anniversary, Joan Myers Brown’s venerable Philadelphia-based repertory company brings an intriguing program as part of the Global Arts Live Winter Dance Fest. Boston premieres include “Endangered Species” by Anthony Burrell, “Super 8!” by Ray Mercer, and “Folded Prism” by Thang Dao, with Christopher Huggins’s “Enemy Behind the Gates” rounding out the evening. Feb. 1, $40-$65. Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

CALEB TEICHER & COMPANY WITH CONRAD TAO Dance Magazine named the young Teicher Best Emerging Choreographer for his unique theatricality, and former teen prodigy composer-pianist Tao is a Lincoln Center Emerging Artist. Together, they’ve created the evening-length “More Forever,” which explores American dance forms. Jan. 30-Feb. 1, $60. New England Conservatory’s Plimpton Shattuck Black Box Theatre. 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

SUBJECT:MATTER Tap goes cabaret as the provocative Ian Berg and his cutting-edge troupe offer an evening of adventurous tap dance performed to live jazz. The Z stage will be transformed into an intimate club setting with tables and full bar. Jan. 30, $20-$29. Zeiterion Performing Arts Center, New Bedford. 508-994-2900, www.zeiterion.org

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

ANASTASIYA TARASENKO: THE SUM OF OUR PARTS Painting in oil on copper panels, Tarasenko deploys a variety of art historical styles, including Indian miniatures and the teeming narratives of Hieronymus Bosch, to ponder problems that plague humanity, such as disproportionate power structures, violence, and the objectification of women. Through Feb. 29. Steven Zevitas Gallery, 450 Harrison Ave. 617-778-5265, www.stevenzevitasgallery.com

SPACETIME (X, Y, X + T): Social media has pushed artists and curators to turn the sedate practice of viewing art into something sexier: having an experience. In works that include video, digital projection, and a dancing robot, curator Leonie Bradbury examines how an object or idea becomes an experience, traveling through space and time, and how art is always becoming. Through March 15. Media Art Gallery, Emerson College, 25 Avery St. 617-864-8667, www2.emerson.edu/urban-arts/media-art-gallery

ONCE A KINGDOM: ANIMAL PORTRAITS FROM D.R. WAKEFIELD AND ZOO NEW ENGLAND: This show groups Wakefield’s etchings of extinct and endangered mammals; photographs of animals at Zoo New England; paintings by the zoo’s gorillas, Little Joe and Okie; and portraits of the apes by the zoo’s artist-in-residence, Jen Bradley. There’s a reception with live animals, from 4-7 p.m. on Jan. 30. Through April 17. Bromer Gallery, 607 Boylston St. 617-247-2818, gallery.bromer.com

CATE McQUAID

Museums

TSCHABALALA SELF: OUT OF BODY The largest exhibition to date featuring Harlem-based Self, “Out of Body” presents the artist’s richly-imagined figures, gleaned from her observations of day-to-day life in a neighborhood brimming with African-American identity and history. Self’s figures — composites of paint and fabric, drawing and collage — are as compelling materially as they are figuratively. Through July 5. Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

HYMAN BLOOM: MATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH Don’t miss this long-overdue survey of the work of Hyman Bloom, a Boston painter whose visceral images of post-autopsy bodies and denuded trees left him on the outs of a mid-century movement toward gestural abstraction. It’s an important recovery effort, with no apologies necessary. The work speaks, and loudly, for itself. Through Feb. 23. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

WALLS TURNED SIDEWAYS: ARTISTS CONFRONT THE JUSTICE SYSTEM For decades, social justice has been a pervasive force in art of all kinds, but this show opens a vein of inquiry as ugly as it is particular. Surprising, to me, was the list of names in the show for whom incarceration has been a preoccupation: superstars such as Chris Burden, Andrea Fraser, Kapwani Kiwanga, and Dread Scott, just to name a few. Through April 19. Tufts University Art Galleries, 40 Talbot Ave., Medford. 617-627-3518, artgalleries.tufts.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

EVENTS

Comedy

ARTISANAL COMEDY Bethany Van Delft kicks off a new season of this regular showcase at Dorchester Brewing Company’s rooftop beer hall, featuring Kelly MacFarland, Michelle Sui, Eric Krug, Jason Cordova, Josh Filipowski, and Katie Que. Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m. $5. Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Dorchester. 617-514-0900, www.dorchesterbrewing.com

THE FARRIS & FRIENDS COMEDY HOUR If you’re unfamiliar with Kathe Farris’s deadpan wit, that’s reason enough to see this weekly mix of established comics and newbies. But this week, you also get Chris Post, Yael Gavish, Kendra Dawsey, JJ Jones, Connor Sullivan, Lina Miranda, Reverend Sara M. Holland, Colleen Daisy Riley, and Sam Savello. Jan. 29, 9:30 p.m. $10 or pay what you can. ImprovBoston, 40 Prospect St., Cambridge. 617-576-1253, www.improvboston.com

EDDIE IFFT The Pittsburgh native is no fan of monogamy. “It’s not fun,” he says. “It’s like fishing in a pond with one fish. You’re like, ‘Oh, oh, oh, look what I caught! Oh, it’s you again. All right. See you tomorrow.’ ” Jan. 30 at 8 p.m., Jan. 31 at 7:30 p.m., and Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $20-$29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

CORNHOLE FOR THE KIDS In its 14th year, this annual cornhole tournament raises funds to benefit Boston Children’s Hospital. Participants can compete in teams of two. There will also be face painting and a bounce house for children as well as yoga and dance music for adults. Jan. 26, 2 to 6 p.m., Free. Life Time Athletics, 490 Old Connecticut Path, Framingham. Eventbrite.com

KNIT A STORYBOOK TOY Create adorable plush Winnie-the-Poohs and Piglets at this event. Participants can pick up a knitting kit at the main desk of the library and work on it with other event-goers. Jan. 28, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Free. Newton Free Library, 330 Homer St., Newton. Eventbrite.com

HINGHAM CABARET Dance studio owner Sharon Terman directs this annual show with ticket sales going to benefit the Hingham Community Center. The cast comprises over 150 local performers who will sing, dance, and act in the musical variety show. Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, show at 7 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets available the day of the show. 70 South St., Hingham. Facebook.com

GRACE GRIFFIN

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Feb. 18 Trippie Redd at House of Blues Boston houseofblues.com

Feb. 20 Anna of the North at Brighton Music Hall musichallbrighton.com

Feb. 22 While She Sleeps at ONCE Ballroom oncesomerville.com

Feb. 26 Trixie Mattel at the Royale axs.com

Feb. 29 Easy Life at Great Scott axs.com

March 1 Dustin Lynch at House of Blues Boston livenation.com

March 3 Silverstein at House of Blues Boston houseofblues.com

GRACE GRIFFIN