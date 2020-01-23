Following her travel agent’s advice she took the seven-hour journey from Paro, one of Bhutan’s main towns that hosts the airport, to the Gangtey Lodge, a five-star converted farmhouse hotel in the Phobjikha Valley. It was an unsettling drive. Some of the road was unpaved, and a lot of it was on the edge of cliffs.

At the end of October Jaynie Studenmund, a retired finance and Internet executive who lives in Pasadena, Calif., took a trip to Bhutan. It was a spiritual pilgrimage. Five years earlier she had lost her son, Green Beret Scott Studenmund, to friendly fire in Afghanistan, and she wanted time to reflect. “I was ready to have more of a Zen-like experience and get off the grid,” she said.

But when she walked into the hotel, there was a surprise waiting for her. The hotel staff, from the general manager to the housekeepers, had gathered to sing a welcome song. The lyrics were in Bhutanese; they likened their Buddhist country to heaven.

“I was like this is unreal, you’ve got to be kidding me,” she said. “It cleared the space for what was going to be a warm and embracing place.” It was so moving, she added, she put down her camera, choosing to listen and soak it all in rather than take pictures. The staff gave her a copy of the lyrics to take home with her, tied with a red ribbon.

Around the globe, staff members inside hotels, resorts, and cruise ships are delighting guests by sharing traditional songs with them. It’s a way for staff members, who can be pigeonholed in their jobs or overlooked as individuals, to connect with visitors by sharing their talents and homeland. Tourists, in turn, get a meaningful experience and a chance to better understand the people, places, and culture around them.

A Windstar cruise staffer takes part in a staff talent show. Windstar (custom credit)/Windstar

Some hotels, like the Gangtey Lodge, are utilizing songs to set a certain tone.

“I think our song subtly serves as a hint to the type of service they will receive from us,” said Tracy Ann Navarro, the pastry chef at Gangtey Lodge. “It will be unique, memorable, warm, sincere, and personalized.” She sings in her church choir back home, so getting to sing in front of people is an extra perk of her job.

Khin Omar Win, the owner of The Gangtey Lodge, loves that she can transform the check-in experience. “In many hotels, the welcome feels like a financial transaction where the first request is for a credit card and passport,” she said.

Studenmund felt the song was especially important for Gangtey Lodge because the hotel isn’t impressive from the outside. “You don’t drive up and say, ‘Wow, this is an amazing place,’ ” she said. “So the song set the tone in the same way a driveway or entryway might in other places.”

While the song sung at Gangtey Lodge is tranquil and moving, guests at the African Pride Melrose Arch, an Autograph Collection hotel in Johannesburg, get to see their staff members rock out to an upbeat melody.

Every day at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. the hotel plays a famous South African Afro-pop song named “Pata” over the loudspeaker. The title means “touch” in isiXhosa, a common language in South Africa, and there is a funky dance to go along with it. Any staff in a public area are trained to stop what they are doing and sing and move to the beat.

In a country still known for its race relations and crime, the tradition is a way for guests to see a brighter side of the country, said Mashudu Tsile, an assistant front office manager. “Jo’burg doesn’t often have the best representation on the global space,” she said. “I see this as me playing my part to open the world’s eyes to this extraordinary city.” (The hotel has other playful amenities such as oversize, Alice in Wonderland-type planters by the pool and rubber ducks in guest rooms.)

Guests make memories trying to join in the fun, which is harder than it seems. “The funny moments happen when some guests try to sing along with the isiXhosa click,” said Tsile. “This is a local language that in much of its speech emphasizes a clicking sound that is produced by pressing the tongue against the teeth. We end up laughing up a storm together.”

Some establishments are using singing to highlight their talented and diverse staff members.

Windstar Cruises, for example, recruits employees from all over the world. One night every cruise, regardless of where the ship is going, there is a talent show where crew members share songs and dances from their homeland with passengers.

“Windstar’s leadership team recognized at an early stage that our number one asset was our hospitable and proud crew members,” said Peter Tobler, director of hotel operations at Windstar Cruises. “We want to celebrate them, not hide them behind the scenes or make them adhere to some bland corporate construct.”

Ni Wayan Sutiasih, a dining room steward from Indonesia, performs a traditional Balinese dance named “Pushpangiali.” In her homeland, it is how important guests are welcomed.

Valerie Bulan, a receptionist from the Philippines, sings “A Thousand Miles” by Vanessa Carlton. “It is basically about eagerly missing a loved one who is not physically present, which are my family,” she explained. “Our best family bonding is karaoke. We loved singing, and this is where I have learned to sing.”

In mid-August Susan Boston, a retired elementary school principal in Sarasota, Fla., sailed on the company’s Star Legend ship through Alaska’s Inside Passage. The all-suite ship is small, fitting only 212 passengers, so she became familiar with the staff. The same woman served her coffee every morning on the veranda overlooking glaciers and snowy forests. At night she received turn down service from the attendant who created cute animal shapes out of towels. “You recognize them, they recognize you,” she said. “You have words back and forth, nice words.”

But it wasn’t until the talent show that she fully recognized what an incredible asset they were. “Seeing a totally different side of them was so much fun,” said Boston. “It made me think of them less as staff and more of people, and some of them were amazing.” It made the cruise take on a new meaning. Beyond the sights she saw, it was also about the people with whom she got to interact.

Of course these singing traditions can take a wrong turn.

Navarro has seen guests get teary-eyed by the welcome song at Gangtey Lodge, but she has also seen some look uncomfortable. “Some find it quite long and said they felt awkward standing there before us waiting for us to finish singing,” she said.

Tania Malin, the general manager at African Pride Melrose Arch, said the staff won’t break into the pop song if there is something important happening at the hotel. “It is not activated in spaces when it is inappropriate, such as during important, closed-off meetings,” she said.

Tsile said on stressful days it can be hard to muster the energy to sing and dance anyway. “On days I’m not feeling my best, getting into the swing of it isn’t always easy,” she said. “Certain situations don’t always allow us to stop what we’re doing to participate.” (In both of those situations other team members pick up the slack so the song and dance can go on.)

But when it goes well, it creates a travel experience many visitors never forget. “I compare my check-in at the Gangtey Lodge to every other place I’ve stayed,” said Studenmund. “Not every place can get the staff to come sing.”

Alyson Krueger can be reached at alyson.krueger@gmail.com.