fb-pixel

Celtics rookie Grant Williams experienced quite a treat earlier this week at the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club. There to guide him through a swim lesson was a pair of Olympic medalists: Cullen Jones and Rhode Island native Elizabeth Beisel.

Jones and Beisel led Williams, along with a small group of students, through a series of kicking and breathing exercises in the pool. The hour-long session culminated with Williams swimming 25 yards of freestyle for the first time in his life. (Prior to the lesson, the Celtics forward could only doggie paddle.)

“I’m not going to lie, I can’t stop smiling,” he said after the lesson.

Advertisement

Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics jumps in the pool with Boys & Girls Club of Boston youth members after a swim lesson.
Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics jumps in the pool with Boys & Girls Club of Boston youth members after a swim lesson.Maddie Meyer/Getty
Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics floats with help from Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel during a lesson at Charlestown Boys & Girls Club.
Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics floats with help from Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel during a lesson at Charlestown Boys & Girls Club.Maddie Meyer/Getty