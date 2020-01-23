Celtics rookie Grant Williams experienced quite a treat earlier this week at the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club. There to guide him through a swim lesson was a pair of Olympic medalists: Cullen Jones and Rhode Island native Elizabeth Beisel.

Jones and Beisel led Williams, along with a small group of students, through a series of kicking and breathing exercises in the pool. The hour-long session culminated with Williams swimming 25 yards of freestyle for the first time in his life. (Prior to the lesson, the Celtics forward could only doggie paddle.)

“I’m not going to lie, I can’t stop smiling,” he said after the lesson.