Favorite vacation destination? Hawaii, with Disney World a close second. My parents lived in Hawaii for a few months while my mom taught at the University of Hawaii. I loved visiting them, and it’s incredible that even without staying at a fancy hotel, Hawaii is still such a beautiful and wonderful place. I felt relaxed, which is hard for me. Every beach [and] every hike was amazing. I also love visiting London. We lived there for a bit, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. I love seeing shows in the West End, and there is truly so much to see and do. And Disney World and Disneyland will always hold a magical place in my heart.

Even though she’s only 27, Jonalyn Saxer has already been in five Broadway shows. Several months ago, she went on her first national tour, and while she said nothing beats performing on the Great White Way, she loves visiting cities she’s never been to and meeting audience members across the country. Saxer plays Karen Smith, one of the “plastics” in “Mean Girls,” coming to the Boston Opera House Jan. 28-Feb. 9. “It’s really a great show for everyone. It’s about finding yourself and the trials and tribulations of trying to fit in,” said Saxer of the musical, written by “Saturday Night Live” alum Tina Fey. “If you’ve been to high school, if you’re in high school, if you’re going to high school, [or] if you have a kid in high school, this show will resonate with you.” We caught up with Saxer, the youngest of four sisters who grew up in Thousand Oaks, Calif., but now calls New York City home, to talk about all things travel.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing? I’ve always eaten a lot of ice cream when traveling. As a child, it was the only way my parents could get me to do anything when we traveled, and I still love trying dessert in lots of different places.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t? I’m actually not sure. I just did a big Italy trip this past summer, and I haven’t quite pinned down where else I want to go right now. I visited lots of places when I was younger, and I’d like to go back and see them as an adult. I’m thinking someplace where nature is more prevalent, or an incredible resort in someplace like Bali or Costa Rica.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling? A good book. You never know when you’ll be on a long train or plane ride, or find yourself sitting somewhere. I’m not great at idling with extra time, and a book always makes me feel at home — especially when you get trapped places with no Wi-Fi or service.

Aisle or window? Window. I fall asleep pretty easily on planes, but it especially helps when I can bunch up a coat [or] scarf, put it against the window, and lean against it to sleep.

Favorite childhood travel memory? My family traveled a lot when I was young, and I was probably the worst ever. I never wanted to do anything or go anywhere. But that means that my family has a treasure trove of hilarious stories of the tantrums I threw and things I said. So I can only remember those; one of which was when we were in Norway and my mom was jumping into the water to swim, and I was so worried about her that I just kept screaming, “I will always forget this day!” My [three older] sisters have never let me forget that.

Guilty pleasure when traveling? I take the phrase “treat yourself” very seriously when I’m traveling.

Best travel tip? Always bring good walking shoes. I always like to have a cute pair of sneakers — Keds or Sperrys — and I add a foot insert to make them even more comfortable. That way my feet don’t hurt and I can walk for hours — and I feel cute, too!

JULIET PENNINGTON