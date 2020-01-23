In canine culinary news, Polkadog Bakery also opens at Derby Street this spring, serving cod skins and “clam chowda” skins to four-legged gourmets.

Coming soon: Time Out Market’s Gelato & Chill opens its first storefront outside of Boston this spring. They’ll launch an outpost at Derby Street Shops in Hingham (98 Derby St.), serving handmade gelato and sorbet. Owner Vincent Turco runs the shop with his wife, Sandra, and two kids, Annie and Alessandra. Turco spent several years training in Milan, Italy, and specializes in fruity flavors: pineapple with rosemary, mandarin orange, ricotta with fig. Look for vegan and dairy-free options, too.

Openings: Poke by Love Art is open in the West End (103 Beverly St. at Medford Street), serving gluten-free poke bowls: Layer salmon, tuna, shrimp, and more with brown or white rice, vegetables (kimchi cucumbers, shiitake mushrooms); and sauces (wasabi mayo, pineapple aioli). It’s the latest from the team behind Love Art Sushi and Love Art Udon.

Re-openings: Roxbury’s Haley House Bakery Café, temporarily closed, will reopen on Saturday, Feb. 1 (12 Dade St. at Washington Street). Enjoy muffins, cookies, soups, and more. Haley House is a gathering place that provides job training for former inmates and also hosts poetry readings, live music, community meals, and discussions.

Booze battles: If competitive morning drinking strikes your fancy, head to the Fenway: Several popular pubs host the Third Annual Battle of the Bloodys on Saturday, Feb. 8. A mere $30 includes tastings of 20 (yes, 20!) cocktails from restaurants including Back Bay Social, Stephanie’s on Newbury, Lulu’s, Loretta’s Last Call, Summer Shack, Lucky’s Lounge, and more — plus brunch snacks. Stroll (or wobble) from bar to bar, listen to live music, vote on your favorite concoction, and don’t feel too guilty: A percentage of ticket sales benefit the MSPCA-Angell animal shelter. The stroll starts at Loretta’s Last Call (1 Lansdowne St. at Ipswich Street). Get tickets at www.eventbrite.com.

