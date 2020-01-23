For a stress-free vacation, let the Boston Ski & Sports Club plan your next ski or snowboard weekend getaway. Upcoming two- to five-day trips to Sunday River, Sugarloaf, Killington, Lake Placid, Montreal, and Jay Peak (through April 17) include a variety of amenities that vary per trip, such as transportation, accommodations, lift passes, discounted rentals, breakfast, BSSC escort, and more. Traveling solo? Trip leaders can match those interested in skiing together with same-level ability, assuring that no one has to ski alone who doesn’t want to ski alone. Beginners may sign up for lessons. You don’t have to be a member to participate, though nonmembers pay an additional $30. Rates $239-$529. 617-789-4070, bssc.com/ski-ride/ski-weekend

Advertisement

Pack your rod and winter boots and head to New Hampshire for the 41st annual Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby next month. Handout

GO FISH, COME HOME RICH

Feeling lucky? Pack your rod and winter boots and head to New Hampshire for the 41st annual Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby (Feb. 8-9). Located on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, the town attracts anglers and their families from all over New England to this winter wonderland in the hopes of winning one of over $50,000 in prize awards. You don’t even need to fish to win one of the many cash prizes drawn throughout the weekend. Prizes for the top winning fish are $15,000, $5,000, and $3,000. Registration: $40 per person. meredithrotary.org/ Lodging and dining options run the gamut from rustic to fancy; all near the lakeside action. 877-279-6121, meredithareachamber.com/

Experience the awe-inspiring majesty of the Himalayas on the Everest Lodge to Lodge tour, a 14-day expedition offered by Wilderness Travel. Handout

THERE:

TREK TO SHERPA VILLAGES

Experience the awe-inspiring majesty of the Himalayas on the Everest Lodge to Lodge tour, a 14-day expedition offered by Wilderness Travel. Arriving and departing from Kathmandu, the level 5 (strenuous) trip features nine days of trekking moderate-to-steep trails, three to six hours a day, at altitudes between 9,000 to 13,035 feet. (Optional hike to 15,400 feet.) While Wilderness Travel does not accompany trekkers to the top of Mount Everest, it does take guests to cloud-perched Sherpa villages with the summit in view. Along the route, you’ll visit the trading town of Namche Bazaar, Pangboche (home to “yeti” legends), the venerated Tengboche Monastery, and more. Includes nine nights in Sherpa-owned lodges (no camping!) and four nights in a first-class hotel. All meals included except three lunches and three dinners. From $4,195. 800-368-2794, www.wildernesstravel.com/trip/nepal/everest-lodge-teahouse-trek/

Advertisement

FLY DIRECT AND SAVE ON HOTEL ROOMS

Those who like the Key West vibe but hate the long drive from Miami International Airport through the Florida Keys will love the new direct flights offered by American Airlines. Starting Feb. 15, and running through May 2, the airline is launching seasonal nonstop flights on Saturdays from Boston to Key West, making it the only carrier operating between EYW and BOS. The Keys Collection, a unique group of four Key West hotels, is offering passengers on these flights 20-percent off their stay with the exclusive code “HEYBOS.” Located in New Town, in close proximity to Key West’s many attractions, the collection includes The Gates Hotel Key West; 24° North Hotel; Hilton Garden Inn Key West; and Fairfield Inn & Suites Key West. Rates from $135. 305-400-4117, www.thekeyscollection.com/

The Thompson Washington D.C. is located in the historic Navy Yard. Handout

D.C. HOTEL DEBUTS IN NAVY YARD

The Capitol Riverfront neighborhood is home to a striking new hotel, Thompson Washington D.C. Located in the historic Navy Yard, near the waterfront and Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, the hotel’s 225-rooms and suites feature a mid-century modern aesthetic that incorporates industrial patterns and textures found in historic naval structures. The property has partnered with Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group to debut Maialino Mare, a seafood restaurant with an expansive rooftop bar and 360-degree views of the city and the Anacostia River. Amenities include 7,000 square feet of flexible meeting and event space; state-of-the-art fitness center; and 10 percent off all classes at the nearby Boombox Boxing Club, a boutique fitness studio featuring music-driven, boxing-inspired group fitness classes. Rates from $359. 202-916-5200, www.thompsonhotels.com/hotels/washington-dc/district-of-columbia/thompson-washington-dc

Advertisement

The stylish must-have beach accessory this winter is a colorful Tunisian fouta from Fouta Harissa. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

TUNISIAN TOWEL FOR BEACH OR POOL

The stylish must-have beach accessory this winter is a Tunisian fouta from Fouta Harissa. These colorful towels are a staple in many Mediterranean households and hammams. Sadly, many foutas found in markets today are often industrially made. Fouta Harissa is working to preserve artisanal weaving in Tunisia by producing limited collections of high-quality, hand-loomed textiles. A truly international endeavor, the foutas are designed in Brazil and hand woven in the coastal city of Mahdia, Tunisia, using Italian-spun, 100-percent cotton yarn. Easy to pack, they fold up effortlessly, dry quickly, and can be used as a poolside fashion garment, statement scarf, beach towel, and travel blanket. Available in a variety of patterns and colors, in two sizes. From $79. www.foutaharissa.com/

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.