Hope Heal Health Inc. received its “commence operations" notice Thursday, allowing it to open after three calendar days — as early as Monday. It also received notices allowing it to begin cultivating and manufacturing at the same location next week.

A cannabis company in Fall River will open the city’s second recreational marijuana shop after it received its final sign-off from the Cannabis Control Commission on Thursday.

Fall River’s first recreational marijuana shop, Northeast Alternatives, opened almost exactly a year ago, on Jan. 20, 2019. It was the ninth adult-use store to get approval to open and the eighth to actually start recreational sales.

Hope Heal Health is the 36th recreational marijuana store to receive state approval to open. Two other stores — M3 Ventures Inc. in Plymouth and Curaleaf Massachusetts Inc. in Provincetown — have received “commence operations” notices for retail sales this month, but neither has opened to customers.

