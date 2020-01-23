One year after Canada legalized recreational cannabis, the price gap between legal and illegal sources is only getting bigger.

A gram of black-market pot was $4.57 Canadian cheaper on average than a gram of legal pot in the fourth quarter, according to crowd-sourced data gathered by Canada’s national statistics agency. That’s up from a gap of $4.47 Canadian in the third quarter and $3.25 Canadian in the final quarter of 2018, when the country first legalized recreational pot.

The gap was widest in New Brunswick, which had the lowest price per gram of illegal pot at $4.90 Canadian and the highest legal price at $11.36 Canadian.