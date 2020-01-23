CASPER, Wyo. — The attorney general in Wyoming has said the state is close to setting statewide hemp-growing regulations amid concerns from farmers about missing the upcoming growing season.

The state is awaiting approval from the US Department of Agriculture, which denied an earlier plan, Casper Star-Tribune reports.

The Wyoming hemp plan was submitted in April with interest from investors and farmers, but it was held up because of delays to solidify regulations at the federal level, officials said.