Grant and his family were brought onstage at the Gift of Life Marrow Registry’s Steps for Life 5k Run/Walk South Florida in Boca Roton, Florida on Sunday to meet Graeme Ossey, the 31-year-old man who donated bone marrow to Grant.

Now that he’s cancer-free, Grant was able to meet the man who helped save his life.

Four-year-old Grant Medeiros of Dighton was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. He’s spent several long stints in Boston Children’s Hospital, has had multiple surgeries, and received a bone marrow transplant in June 2018.

“(Graeme) was a very caring, thoughtful, outgoing, and nice gentleman,” Grant’s mother, Lori, said. “It’s amazing to think that a stranger saved our child’s life. It’s something we’ll forever be grateful for."

Grant enjoys watching the Transformers movies and playing with toy fire trucks and cars. Most of all, he loves to visit his fellow firefighters at the Dighton Fire Department.

Dighton Fire Chief Christopher Maguy and the department made Grant an honorary firefighter during an annual Touch-a-Truck event in 2018; the same day firefighters raised more than $2,000 for the little boy and his family.

The department also organized a convoy of fire engines, police cruisers and other emergency response vehicles to bring Grant home from the hospital in 2018.

“I think everyone can learn a little something from Grant and his family about how they have faced his health issues head on and managed to keep a positive attitude throughout," Maguy said.

Since he’s gotten better, Grant regularly visits the department with his parents and little brother Lincoln, who Lori was four months pregnant with when Grant was diagnosed.

“Grant loves going to the fire station. He goes in the engines and down the fire poles, and he takes it all very seriously,” Lori said. “If you ask him his name, he says it’s ‘Firefighter Medeiros’.”

Maguy and his crew would agree.

“Grant is a member of our department and everyone here has been following his progress closely...” Maguy said. “We can’t wait for Grant’s next visit to the station.”

