You already know about Governor Gina Raimondo’s proposals to legalize marijuana and increase the real estate conveyance tax on properties valued at more than $500,000, but there are a handful of other taxes and fees that she is asking lawmakers to consider this year.

The House fiscal team this week released its breakdown of Raimondo’s proposed budget, so here’s a handy guide to most of the other changes that she is proposing.

Sales Tax

The governor’s annual attempt to expand the sales tax to lobbying services is back, although it somehow always seems to disappear by the end of the year. Other items that Raimondo wants to see taxed are computer systems design services, couriers and messengers, interior design services and services for fishing, hunting, trapping and shooting.

Tobacco and booze

Raimondo has proposed increasing the cigarette tax to $4.60 per pack by Aug. 1, up 35 cents. She also wants to impose an 80 percent wholesale tax on e-cigarettes and raise the cigar tax to 80 cents. Cigarette dealers would have their application fees increased from $25 to $75. When it comes to alcohol, she wants to eliminate the sales tax exemption on wine.

Hotels

The state hotel tax would increase from 5 percent to 6 percent beginning July 1, just in time for summer vacations.

DMV

The cost of obtaining certified driving records would go from $16 to $20, while people renewing expired licenses and registrations would be hit with a $15 late fee. The owners of cars that fail inspection would have to pay a $100 reinstatement fee.

Other fees

For those convicted of DUI or who refuse to submit to a breathalyzer test, the state would impose a $250 substance abuse education fee. Inspection fees from the fire marshal’s office would grow from $100 to $250. The hospital license fee would increase from 5 percent to 6 percent.

