At 1:11 a.m. the Boston Fire Department tweeted a photo from the scene of the fire at 49 Alpine St. in Roxbury. Smoke was showing from the roof and a second alarm was ordered, fire officials said in the tweet.

Boston firefighters put out a fire at an unoccupied building in Roxbury early Thursday morning.

Boston firefighters were at the scene of the fire at 49 Alpine St. in Roxbury early Thursday morning.

Boston fire officials said the 2 1/2 story building was unoccupied and under construction. The fire was on the second floor and in the attic, officials tweeted.

The damage was estimated to be around $250,000, and there were no injuries to report. The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials tweeted.

