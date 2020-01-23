Boston firefighters put out a fire at an unoccupied building in Roxbury early Thursday morning.
At 1:11 a.m. the Boston Fire Department tweeted a photo from the scene of the fire at 49 Alpine St. in Roxbury. Smoke was showing from the roof and a second alarm was ordered, fire officials said in the tweet.
Boston fire officials said the 2 1/2 story building was unoccupied and under construction. The fire was on the second floor and in the attic, officials tweeted.
The damage was estimated to be around $250,000, and there were no injuries to report. The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire officials tweeted.
Fire knocked down. Companies making up. Damages estimated around $250,000. No injuries to report. BFD-FIU on scene to investigate cause of fire. Detail companies will remain to check for hotspots. Thanks to @BostonSparks for coming out in these freezing temperatures pic.twitter.com/GA3ji1AjLF— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 23, 2020
