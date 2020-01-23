A pick-up truck driver struck a 28-year-old man who was in a crosswalk in Chelsea Wednesday afternoon before leaving in the vehicle, and heading to a police station later to tell authorities the reason he fled was because he saw a gun lying in the street, authorities said.

Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said the incident occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Everett Avenue at about 4 p.m.

At the time, the sun was blinding, and the driver struck the victim at a low rate of speed, said Kyes. The victim, who had a firearms license , was carrying a gun that was dislodged when he was struck, he said. The driver saw the gun and left, said Kyes, only to to arrive at a police station later and speak with investigators.