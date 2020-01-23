Among the indicted foursome is Matthew Haley, 27, of Cambridge, who stands accused of repeatedly striking the man at the Encore on the morning of Oct. 23. It wasn’t known if he had hired a lawyer.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey’s office confirmed the indictments in a statement and said the defendants will be arraigned at a later date.

A Middlesex County grand jury on Thursday handed up indictments against four people for their alleged roles in an October assault of a man at Encore Boston Harbor casino in Everett, prosecutors said.

Healey’s office said video surveillance footage showed that “Haley punched a man in the face, causing him to fall to the floor of an elevator. Haley then allegedly repeatedly kicked and stomped on the man’s head and body, with [Jose] Mercado joining in on the assault.”

Haley and Mercado, 32, of Boston, were indicted Thursday on one count each of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, a shod foot, the statement said, and Haley was also hit with a second assault and battery charge.

It wasn’t known if Mercado had retained counsel.

Prosecutors identified the other two suspects as Brittany Dawson, 24, of Stoneham, whom Healey’s office said was an Encore employee at the time of the incident, and Leilani Reyes, 20, of Somerville.

A spokesman for Wynn Resorts, the gambling giant that owns and operates the Encore, didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on Dawson’s current employment status.

According to the statement from Healey’s office, “Reyes allegedly watched [the assault], while Dawson held the door to the parking garage from the elevator bay open for the men to escape and then drove them away from the casino. The victim and the defendants were allegedly strangers.”

Dawson and Reyes were each indicted Thursday on a charge of impeding a gaming investigation. Dawson also caught an accessory after the fact charge, according to authorities. It wasn’t known if they had hired lawyers.

