He was shot around 7:14 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 48 Juliette St. and taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to Sgt. Detective John Boyle.

A Boston police spokesman confirmed the man’s death in a phone interview, but the victim’s name and age weren’t immediately available.

A man shot Wednesday night in Dorchester has died, police said Thursday.

No arrests have been reported.

His death was the second homicide of the year in Boston, coming after the fatal shooting on Jan. 11 of 19-year-old Treshawn Boyd.

Boyd and another person were shot around 8:26 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the area of 51 Washington St. The second victim survived the attack. No arrests have been made in connection with that case.

Neighbors in that section of Dorchester told the Globe soon after Boyd’s murder that the killing had left them shaken.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, those are not firecrackers,’ ” said a 63-year-old woman who declined to give her name out of concern for her safety. “I couldn’t sleep last night.”

Anyone with information on either killing should call homicide detectives at at 617-343-4470. Tipsters can provide information anonymously via the department’s CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Anyone seeking emotional support can contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (617) 431-0125 or by visiting BPHC.org/trauma.

