The letter, addressed to Acting Commissioner Mark A. Morgan, was signed by Democratic US Representative Ayanna Pressley and Democratic US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward J. Markey. Warren is currently seeking her party’s presidential nomination, and Markey is locked in a tough primary battle with Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III, a scion of the storied Kennedy political clan.

Three members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation said Thursday in a letter to the acting head of US Customs and Border Protection that they were “deeply troubled” by the removal of a Northeastern University student from Iran who was detained Sunday at Logan International Airport and flown out of the country Monday night in violation of a court order.

Advertisement

“We write to express our serious concern regarding the pattern of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) targeting Iranian students for secondary inspection and, in many cases, its subsequent issuance of expedited removal orders, as the recent case of [Northeastern student] Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein Abadi exemplifies,” the letter said. “We are also deeply troubled by the manner in which CBP handled the detention and removal of Mr. Dehghani, especially its apparent refusal to comply with an emergency federal court order to stay his deportation.”

A CBP spokesman, when asked for comment Thursday, said via e-mail that the agency “will respond directly to the Members’ letter.”

Dehghani Hossein Abadi’s lawyers had filed an emergency petition to block his removal Monday night, and Judge Allison D. Burroughs ordered a 48-hour stay. But before a hearing could take place, Dehghani Hossein Abadi was flown to France — in defiance of the judge’s order. He’s one of at least three Iranian students barred from attending Boston-area schools since September.

Department of Homeland Security officials said that Dehghani Hossein Abadi was the last passenger to board the flight and that the government didn’t have the court order at that time.

Advertisement

The three members of the state’s all-Democratic delegation said in Thursday’s letter that they’re seeking information about what they described as CBP’s pattern of targeting Iranians for secondary inspections at airports and removal.

According to the letter, CBP has “denied the existence of any directive requiring enhanced screening of Iranians or those of Iranian descent, but has provided no further guidance. ... [W]e also write to request an explanation for CBP’s outrageous actions in the case of Mr. Dehghani.”

The lawmakers, citing an NBC News report, wrote that unnamed federal officials have said Dehghani has familial connections to people in a designated terrorist organization, but “they allege no connection between that organization and Mr. Dehghani himself.”

In addition, the letter said, “they do not explain why Mr. Dehghani — who previously underwent background vetting and security checks — was granted a visa if he posed a threat to the United States.”

The lawmakers asked CBP to provide a number of materials by Feb. 6, including “any directives, instructions, policies, memos, or any guidance, written or communicated by any other means, relating to additional security, enhanced screening, vigilance, and/or non-routine or secondary inspections at ports of entry and airports issued in the past year.”

Tensions with Iran have been on the rise since Republican President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and imposed crippling sanctions. Early this year Trump ordered a strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Iran responded with a missile attack on bases in Iraq used by American forces. The Trump administration and defense officials initially said no one was injured, but the Pentagon reported last week that 11 service members had been flown out of Iraq to receive follow-up treatment. Defense officials said Tuesday that even more had left but declined to say how many.

Advertisement

Material from Globe wire services and prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.