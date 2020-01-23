The defendant, Christopher C. Cantwell, was arrested Thursday on charges of extortionate interstate communications and threatening interstate communications, according to legal filings in US District Court in Concord, N.H. Cantwell, 39, is slated for arraignment at 3 p.m. Thursday, records show.

A Keene, N.H., white supremacist who pleaded guilty to assault charges stemming from the 2017 “Unite The Right” rally in Charlottesville is now facing federal threat-related charges in New Hampshire, records show.

An indictment filed in the case says Cantwell allegedly issued his threat on June 16, 2019.

According to the filing, Cantwell, “with intent to extort from Victim 1 a thing of value, namely, personal identifying information for a man known by the on-line pseudonym ‘VM,’ and for the purpose of issuing a threat and with knowledge that the communications would be viewed as a threat, transmitted a communication in interstate commerce containing a threat to injure the person of another.”

The alleged threat was crude in nature, according to the indictment.

“The defendant sent an instant message through the Telegram Messenger app to Victim 1 stating, 'So if you don’t want me to come and [expletive] your wife in front of your kids, then you should make yourself scarce[.],” the filing said. " ‘Give me Vic, it’s your only out.’ "

Cantwell was prominently featured in a Vice News documentary about the violence in Charlottesville, and he was a featured name on fliers promoting the “Unite the Right” rally where Heather Heyer was killed after a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters.

Virginia authorities in August 2017 said Cantwell was wanted in their state for illegal use of gases, and injury by caustic agent or explosive during the rally. He later pleaded guilty in Virginia to two counts of assault and battery and was sentenced in that case to a year in jail with five months suspended, according to legal filings in a related lawsuit.

Material from the Associated Press and prior Globe stories was used in this report.

