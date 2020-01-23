The nine passengers who were screened came from Wuhan, China, where the new coronavirus was first identified. They arrived in Boston on Cathay Pacific Airways Flight 812, according to Massport officials.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Massport Fire Rescue, in coordination with local and federal partners, did additional screening for a number of passengers on the arriving Cathay Pacific flight,” Massport spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigansaid in an e-mail statement. “None had any symptoms and [they] continued on their trip.”

Concerned about the possible spread of the new coronavirus from China, authorities screened some passengers on a Cathay Pacific flight at Logan International Airport Wednesday night, Massport officials said.

Boston EMS officials confirmed that all the passengers who were screened were “asymptomatic" and none of them had to be transported.

The Cathay Pacific Flight, from Hong Kong, is one of three daily nonstop flights that come into the airport from China.

Travelers from Wuhan have had to undergo health screenings at three US airports — San Francisco (SFO), New York (JFK), and Los Angeles (LAX) — since last Friday, and CDC officials have announced that entry health screening will be added at two more airports — Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson and Chicago O’Hare — this week.

Officials will begin forcing all passengers that originate in Wuhan to go to one of those five airports if they wish to enter the United States. That is expected to happen by this weekend, Massachusetts authorities said.

Mehigan said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and US Customs and Border Protection would decide if “regular enhanced screening" needs to be implemented at Logan Airport. As of Thursday morning, “so far that has not happened,” she said.

The Boston Public Health Commission said Thursday there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city of Boston, and health officials will continue to monitor the situation. The state Department of Public Health said there have been no cases in Massachusetts.

