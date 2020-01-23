Public works employees from surrounding cities and towns were in Methuen Thursday to pay their respects to Lawrence Department of Public Works worker Marcos A. Ruiz, who was fatally shot on the job last week.
The funeral procession for Ruiz went by a long line of DPW vehicles as it made its way from the Cataudella Funeral Home on Pleasant Valley Street to the St. Mary of the Assumption Parish church in Lawrence for the service.
Ruiz, 52, of Methuen, was killed in the afternoon on Jan. 15 while he was repairing potholes and investigators believe the longtime public works employee was not the intended target of the fatal attack.
Advertisement
The shooting remains under investigation and as of Thursday, no arrests have been made, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.
Marcos “Tony” Antonio Ruiz was born in Guayama, Puerto Rico and attended Lawrence High School. He was employed as a high motor equipment operator at the Department of Public Works in Lawrence for approximately 26 years, according to his obituary.
“He enjoyed work and was a jack of all trades,” the obituary said. “After a long day of work or working around the house, he would reward himself with an ice-cold Heineken. He would constantly joke around with his loved ones and would always light up the room with his laughter. He was the captain of the eight-ball team at TNS under the American Poolplayers Association (APA). He loved spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed doing yardwork, playing with his pet bird ‘Mojo,’ playing games on his cell phone, listening to music, dancing, watching movies/cartoons, and barbecuing.”
Attention #Methuen residents: Pleasant Valley St is still open at this time. DPW vehicles are being mustered on the westbound side of the road. One lane is closed at this time @ChiefSolomon @OffScanlon @cityofmethuen @OffStJean @CaptHaggar via @OffLicata pic.twitter.com/gd0rsCQCqV— Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) January 23, 2020
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.