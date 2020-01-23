Public works employees from surrounding cities and towns were in Methuen Thursday to pay their respects to Lawrence Department of Public Works worker Marcos A. Ruiz, who was fatally shot on the job last week.

The funeral procession for Ruiz went by a long line of DPW vehicles as it made its way from the Cataudella Funeral Home on Pleasant Valley Street to the St. Mary of the Assumption Parish church in Lawrence for the service.

Ruiz, 52, of Methuen, was killed in the afternoon on Jan. 15 while he was repairing potholes and investigators believe the longtime public works employee was not the intended target of the fatal attack.