The multi-pronged approach is designed, Senate leaders said, to accelerate the state’s response to the rapid environmental changes fueled by climate change. The policy-heavy legislation does not include specific revenue-raising measures that would immediately increase the cost at the gas pump or to heat a home, lawmakers said.

The legislative package, split into three bills the Senate will debate next week, would also set a new statewide goal of meeting “net-zero” emissions by 2050; require the MBTA convert to all electric buses within 20 years; and create a watchdog commission to track the state’s progress in meeting the new targets laid out in the legislation.

Massachusetts officials would be required to pursue new pricing on carbon emissions from cars, commercial buildings, and homes within 10 years under sweeping climate legislation state Senate leaders are unveiling Thursday.

But it lays out avenues for state officials that would curb emissions and likely raise prices in the future.

“We must act now. And we must act and lead on climate change since the federal government is not,” Senate President Karen E. Spilka said Thursday. “This is a race against time.”

The legislation would push the state to embrace a form of carbon pricing on transportation by 2022, commercial buildings by 2025, and residential buildings by 2030. But it would be Governor Charlie Baker and his successors, not the Legislature, who would pick how to do so, be it through fees or a regional cap-and-trade system similar to a multi-state agreement Baker is already pursuing to curb emissions from cars or trucks.

Spilka and Senator Michael J. Barrett, who has been crafting the climate legislation since June, said they both support Baker’s pursuit of the Transportation and Climate Initiative, or TCI, an ambitious but controversial pact among eastern states that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and could raise gas prices by as much as 17 cents a gallon.

Barrett, who’s unsuccessfully pushed legislation to create taxes or fees on carbon, suggested it’s more politically feasible to pursue a pricing method if the legislation includes options.

“I decided to shift focus from trying to being prescriptive to setting deadlines. If you can move from the tool to the timeline, you can actually get a lot more support," Barrett said.

“It’s not a spending bill,” the Lexington Democrat added of the Senate’s proposal. “It really is a bill to mobilize state government and have us focused in one direction.”

The concept of accelerating the state’s goals in cutting greenhouse gases by 2050 has rapidly gained political support this week. Baker pledged in his State of the Commonwealth address to move the state toward net-zero emissions by 2050, and House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo told reporters afterward that, he too, supports the new target.

The Senate bill takes a more aggressive approach, requiring the state to hit limits every five years en route to the “net zero” target in 2050. To help ensure it does, the legislation creates the Massachusetts Climate Policy Commission, which senators describes as an independent, non-partisan panel that would take a “science-based view" to hold the state accountable.

It also requires the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to limit bus purchases and leases to electric vehicles starting in 2030 and to convert its entire bus fleet by 2040.

The Senate is slated to debate the legislation on Jan. 30. It wasn’t immediately clear what appetite DeLeo and House members had in tackling the breadth of changes included in the legislation, beyond pursuing the new 2050 goal.

The House last year passed a separate $1.3 billion energy and climate resiliency bill that would create a new grant program for cities and towns, funded by borrowing. Spilka said Thursday that the Senate, too, intends to address climate resiliency before the legislative session ends in July, but she did not specifically commit to taking up the House’s version.

Baker’s support of TCI has been hotly debated, in Massachusetts but across the region. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has already opted out, and his counterparts in Vermont, Connecticut, and Maine have all thrown up caution flags, directly or indirectly, in recent weeks. Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo has said she’s “fully committed” to TCI’s goals, but Nicholas Mattiello, Rhode Island’s House speaker, has signaled he’s against it.

DeLeo has specifically raised concerns about the support behind the agreement. But Spilka said she believes Massachusetts can still pursue the pact even if some “smaller states” don’t sign on.

“I think that the people of the states that do not join in will regret it,” the Ashland Democrat said.

Environmental groups have pressed the Legislature to act more aggressively on climate in recent years.

Some gave the proposal an early thumbs up.

“Given that climate science tells us we only have until 2030 to substantially reduce our emissions, we hope that this legislation will serve as a catalyst for immediate action,” said Jacob Stern, deputy director of the Massachusetts Sierra Club.

