In addition to prison time, both will have to serve three years probation upon their release, authorities said.

Pingxia Fan, 42, of Boston, and Timothy Hayes, 53, of Gloucester, were charged with human trafficking and money laundering charges, according to the state attorney general’s office. Wednesday’s verdict followed an 11-day trial and prosecutors had alleged Fan and Hayes had trafficked women for sex at brothels in Boston, Cambridge, North Reading, and Quincy.

Two people from Massachusetts were sentenced to five to six years in prison Thursday, a day after a Suffolk Superior Court jury found them guilty of trafficking women for sex at brothels throughout the region, authorities announced.

Attorney General Maura Healey said Fan and Hayes made hundreds of thousands of dollars “by exploiting numerous victims who were confined to the brothels day and night.”

“This case is a reminder that human trafficking exposes people to unimaginable trauma and abuse,” said Healey in a statement.

The duo was charged after a joint investigation by the attorney general’s office and the FBI’s Boston division. They were arrested in May 2017 and indicted by a grand jury in June of that year, officials said.

The attorney general’s office started a probe after a referral from North Reading police. That department had performed an initial investigation into a brothel in that community and offered help in the case, authorities said.

An investigation showed that Fan and Hayes used multiple vehicles to transport sex trafficking victims, money, and supplies, and that they arranged for women to meet with men at the brothel locations to provide commercial sexual services in exchange for cash, according to the attorney general’s office.

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division said investigators are “especially gratified that Pingxia Fan and Timothy Hayes, who exploited women for personal profit through sexual servitude, will now answer for these appalling injustices.”

“Human trafficking respects no boundaries where age, gender or nationality are concerned," he said. “What happened to the victims in this case deserves society’s outrage, just as investigating all forms of this criminal activity deserves to be a top priority of law enforcement.”





