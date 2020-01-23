Around 10:39 a.m., Sutton police received a call from a resident that a black pig was walking in the middle of Lincoln Road, Sutton Police Sgt. Lisa Sullivan said. Police began looking for the pig’s owner, posting a notice on Facebook.

With above average temperatures and blue skies on Thursday, ‘Miss Piggy’ decided it would be a good day for a stroll through Sutton.

'Miss Piggy' was reunited with her owner after she escaped and took a walk through Sutton Thursday morning.

“I guess she has a wandering spirit and found a way to leave the farm,” Sullivan said.

Crediting the police department’s large Facebook following, Sullivan said that the owner was reunited with his pig, identified as Miss Piggy, around noon. Miss Piggy is a member of the man’s livestock in Northbridge, a short walk from Sutton.

“We use [Facebook] to post about lost dogs and cats,” Sullivan said. “So we figured why not try for a lost pig?”

Sutton and the surrounding communities have an abundance of livestock and farms, so a call like this is nothing out of the ordinary, she said.

“Believe it or not, this is not our first loose pig call in town,” Sullivan said. “A few years ago, there was a large pig that evaded capture for several days.”

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.