“Wash the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards and countertops, and utensils that may have contacted contaminated foods; then sanitize them with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water; dry with a clean cloth or paper towel that has not been previously used,” the statement said.

In a Jan. 15 statement on contaminated romaine lettuce in Salinas, Cali., the FDA included tips for preventing food-borne illnesses.

The Globe on Thursday published a troubling report from its Spotlight Investigative Journalism Fellowship showing that federal regulators aren’t prepared for the next E. Coli outbreak linked to leafy green vegetables such as romaine lettuce.

Advertisement

In addition, the FDA said, it’s important to “[w]ash and sanitize surfaces used to serve or store potentially contaminated products. Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process."

A separate primer from Western Kentucky University, posted to the website of the USDA’s National Institute of Food Agriculture, identified safeguards for growers.

“Growers should implement sanitation policies for knives used in cutting lettuce, as well as for knife scabbards and other tools,” the Western Kentucky researchers said. “Consider using single-use liners for containers.”

In addition, the researchers wrote, soiled containers “should not be stacked on top of another," and cut “surfaces on lettuce should never be allowed to contact soil or other unsanitized surfaces.”

The researchers also cautioned harvesters against using chlorine.

“Harvesters should immediately wash cut surfaces of lettuce with FDA-approved sanitizing agent, not chlorine,” the study said. “Workers harvesting lettuce should have access to handwashing stations, and also use clean gloves during harvest.”

Storage conditions are also a key consideration.

"Lettuce is best maintained as close to 0°C as possible, " the Western Kentucky team wrote. “Because of lettuce’s large water content, a high humidity level is preferable. Lettuce is highly sensitive to ethylene and will decay if not isolated from high ethylene-producing produce in storage.”

Advertisement





















Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.