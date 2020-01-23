Police are searching for a man who allegedly followed a school bus after attempting to talk to children at a bus stop in Whitman Thursday morning, police said.

Whitman police received a call from a parent around 8:15 a.m., alerting them of a man in a gray SUV who was attempting to talk to children at a bus stop on Beulah Street, according to a joint statement from Whitman Chief Timothy Hanlon and Whitman-Hanson Regional School District Superintendent Jeffrey Szymaniak. The suspect followed the bus after students boarded before driving into Abington.

A letter from the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District was sent to parents of the children on the bus, notifying them of the incident, the statement said. Whitman police informed Abington police of the incident, who said that a similar incident occurred at one of their elementary schools on Wednesday.